A motorist pulling out of a retail parking ramp near the Mall of America died in a collision with another vehicle, police said Sunday.

Andre Frederick Stephani, 83, of Minneapolis, was identified Saturday by the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office as the person who died after the late Wednesday afternoon crash outside the ramp for the Ikea home furnishings store in Bloomington.

Stephani was heading north out of the ramp and attempting to turn left onto American Boulevard when he collided with a vehicle coming from his left on the boulevard, police said.

He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and died that night.

There are no signal lights or stop signs at the ramp exit, indicating that the other motorist had the right of way.

Police said they do not have information on how that other driver fared.