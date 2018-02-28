Pink Floyd’s 1979 rock opera “The Wall” is now a ballet, thanks to Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota. Husband-wife artistic directors Denise and Rick Vogt draw on the album’s themes of alienation, isolation and fear, collaborating with local Pink Floyd tribute band Run Like Hell. This interpretation treats the wall as a “metaphorical mental barrier” encountered by a protagonist named Pink (a composite of Pink Floyd members Roger Waters and Syd Barrett). Artist Jimmy Longoria painted the set and created the costumes, each based on the individual dancer’s movements. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $30-$38, 612-206-3600, thecowlescenter.org)
SHEILA REGAN
