G. Love and Special Sauce: Opening for Hall & Oates at the Minnesota State Fair last year, Garrett Love and his trio seemed mired in the '90s, which isn't a bad thing if you dig their boho hip-hop blues like "Cold Beverage" and "Baby's Got Sauce," which were staples on the late, lamented Twin Cities radio station Rev 105. (8:30 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, Mpls., $25-$30, etix.com)

Willie Wisely: A Twin Cities fixture in the '90s, the paisley-hued power-popper/folk-rocker is planting his roots here once again and has a lush new album to show for it titled "Face the Sun." Fellow prodigal son John Fields co-produced, and other local vets helped out, including Jim Anton, Eric Heywood, Peter Anderson, Ken Chastain and the late Ed Ackerson. Kindred pals Dylan Hicks and Adam Levy will open, the latter with his harmonious new trio Turn! Turn! Turn! with Savannah Smith and Barb Brynstad. (7 p.m. Fri., Turf Club, $10-$12)

Mad Ripple Hootenanny: With their old hangout Studio 2 now sadly shuttered, Jim Walsh and his gang of songwriters are taking over a newly revived south Minneapolis arts haven for a song pull to benefit Foothold Twin Cities' great efforts in helping needy families. The cast of poetic characters this time out will feature Lucy Michelle, Sarah Streitz, Doug Collins, Colleen Martin Oake, Lindsay Paine and Foothold co-founder Terry Walsh. (7 p.m. Fri., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $10-$15.)

Janis Joplin tribute: For the 13th annual "Happy Birthday Janis" show, Jill Mikelson has put together a 10-piece band and a killer playlist that earned rave reviews when she portrayed the famously troubled but terrific Rock Hall of Famer in "Love, Janis" at the Ordway in 2007. Known for "Piece of My Heart," "Ball and Chain" and "Me and Bobby McGee," Joplin, who died of a drug overdose 50 years ago, would have turned 77 on Jan. 19. Joining Mikelson in revisiting the Joplin catalog will be Katy Hays, Debra G and Jacy Smith. Opening is Mae Simpson, a rising Twin Cities blues-rock singer. (7:30 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $20, etix.com)

Johnny Cash tribute: The 20th annual "Cash Only" salute will feature a bunch of Minnesota musicians who appreciate the country and rock icon — Ol' Yeller, JT and the Gunslingers, Silent Treatment and Sherwin Linton, who was a friend and occasional performing partner of the Man in Black himself. (8 p.m. Sat., Cabooze, Mpls., $15-$18)

630 Cedar Ave. Fire Benefit: A venue long committed to its neighborhood, the Cedar Cultural Center is partnering with Augsburg University and KFAI and bringing together its usual kind of unusually eclectic mix of live music performers to raise money for the victims of the tragic Nov. 28 fire in one of the nearby apartment towers. Vintage country crooner Jack Klatt, Somali qaarami-style trio the Thunder Band, Sudanese American rapper Amjet Kemet, rootsy pickers Becky Kapell and Ray Barnard, community paraders the Brass Messengers and Augsburg duo Tatum Mildred and Tessa Waite are all set to perform, and a well-known surprise guest is also promised. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $10-plus requested donation, thecedar.org)

Tyler Farr: Claiming to have discovered country music after his mother married George Jones' touring guitarist, this classically trained Missouri native made noise in Nashville in the mid-2010s with "Redneck Crazy," "Whiskey in My Water" and "A Guy Walks into a Bar." (8:30 p.m. Sat., Medina Entertainment Center, $28-$33)

Surfaces: Somehow sounding like a cross between Justin Bieber, James Blake and '90s reggae-rock groovers 311 — can you say "acquired taste?" — this young Texas duo had to be moved up from the Entry due to demand and still sold out the bigger venue. Their viral buzz is based off he yacht-rock-flavored single "24 / 7/ 365" and their just-released second album "Bloom." (7 p.m. Sat., Fine Line, sold out.)

Nico Muhly and Pekka Kuusisto: After playing three Twin Cities concerts this weekend featuring Mozart's Symphony No. 40 and the world premiere of Muhly's violin concerto "Shrink," these two longtime friends and adventurers — Muhly, the prolific classical composer and pianist, and Kuusisto, the Finnish violin virtuoso and artistic partner of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra — will team up for a rare duo concert of contemporary, classical, original and traditional music. (7 p.m. Sun., Parkway Theater, Mpls., $19-$24, theparkwaytheater.com)

Peter Asher: This 1960s hitmaker (Peter & Gordon) turned Zelig of the music scene has become an engaging and understated raconteur, spinning tales of the Beatles, Ed Sullivan, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt and other legends with whom he worked. Last seen with Albert Lee opening for Leo Kottke at the Guthrie, Asher is the author of a new book, "The Beatles: From A to Zed," which is as charming — and informative — as his live presentations. (7 p.m. Mon.-Tue. Dakota, Mpls., $35-$50)

Atmosphere: Like their cohort Brother Ali did this fall, Slug and Ant just dropped a new album without any pre-notice, "Whenever," timed to a winter tour that kicks off in their old hometown haunt. They'll crisscross the country and then wind it down Feb. 28 at the Palace Theatre. The tour's all-female opening lineup features their longtime cohort the Lioness and new Rhymesayers signee Nikki Jean along with DJ Keezy. (8 p.m. Mon., First Avenue, sold out.)

Yola: With four Grammy nominations (best new artist plus three Americana nods), an endorsement from Elton John and a guest slot on the Highwomen supergroup album, this country-soul singer from England has lots of momentum. Enough to necessitate moving her gig from the Turf Club to the Fine Line. After fronting Massive Attack back in the day and working as a songwriter, Yola finally found her own voice on 2019's outstanding "Walk Through Fire," with the help of producer Dan Auerbach of Black Keys fame and an all-star cast including Vince Gill, Stuart Duncan and Molly Tuttle. (8 p.m. Wed., Fine Line, Mpls., $26-$40)

Taylor McFerrin: Like his famous father Bobby and lesser-known sister Madison, Taylor is in the music business, toiling as a singer, beat boxer, remixer, keyboardist, composer and producer. He's worked with Jose James, Hiatus Kaiyote, Bobby McFerrin and the Robert Glasper-organized supergroup R+R=Now. He's issued two albums under his name, including 2019's "Love's Last Chance," a buffet of chill soul-jazz with some Brazilian seasoning. (8 p.m. Thu., 7th Street Entry, Mpls., $15-$18)