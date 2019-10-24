Richard Thompson: After returning to First Avenue last year to joyously rock out with his electric trio behind their simmering album “13 Rivers,” the British folk-rocker is settling back into his favorite local theater for a more laid-back solo acoustic set. He enlisted another songwriting great to open, Austin’s Eliza Gilkyson, who recently put out another moving collection for the former St. Paul label Red House Records, titled “Secularia.” (7 p.m. Fri., Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, $35-$45.)

Tiki-Tonk Halloween: Old-school honky-tonk favorites Trailer Trash put their stamp on another holiday by pairing up with tropical-themed lounge band the Intoxicats for a retro-hip, costumed dance party with the opening greeting “Alo-haw!” and a special dance dubbed the Hula Hula Two Step. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Hook & Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $20, thehookmpls.com.)

Lifeforce & Kashimana: The second installment of the Cedar Cultural Center-produced Lineage: Black Music Series at Minneapolis’ favorite Jamaican eatery — curated by guitarist Julian Manzara — pairs drummer/composer Kenne Thomas’ experimental jazz ensemble Lifeforce with incomparably voiced Kenya-reared singer/songwriter Kashimina. (7 p.m. Fri., Pimento Rum Bar, 2524 Nicollet Av., Mpls., $5-$20.)

Gareth Emery: It probably says a lot about today’s electronic dance music stars when one of them promises “the world’s greatest laser show” top and center on his website over, you know, any mention of the quality of his music. Still, this one’s a big gig for local EDM fans, as it’s one of the British producer/DJ’s five special Laserface Halloween shows, a special visual collaboration with Mankato native Anthony Garcia, who has also designed sets and light shows for Zedd and Excision. (9 p.m. Sat., Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $40, ticketmaster.com.)

Terence Blanchard: The New Orleans-bred trumpet great and Spike Lee collaborator (he was an Oscar nominee for “BlacKkKlansman”) brings an ambitious multidisciplinary project to town. Inspired by the police killings of young black men and the general rise in gun-fueled mayhem, “Caravan: A Revolution on the Road” yokes the jazz/funk/soul of Blanchard’s E-Collective to hip-hop dance (by choreographer Rennie Harris’ Puremovement) and the visual art of Andrew Scott to explore black identity and how art might bring social change. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Ordway Music Theater, St. Pau, $5-$65, ordway.org)

Thievery Corporation: Washington, D.C.’s coolly funky EDM heroes Rob Garza and Eric Hilton have long enlisted live bands on tour, multi-faceted lineups that can bring their Brazilian, Middle Eastern and other exotic influences to life. They’ll have to be extra-groovy this time out to avoid being outshined by California funk masters Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe in the opening slot. (8 p.m. Sun., Varsity Theater, sold out.)

Rootsy Idaho singer/songwriter Eilen Jewell plays the Hook & Ladder on Sunday.

Eilen Jewell: Blending blues and folk influences into her alt-country the way Lucinda Williams and Townes Van Zandt always do/did, this soothingly voiced tunesmith from the wilds of Boise, Idaho, has quietly garnered a cult following and loads of accolades over eight albums, including her great Loretta Lynn tribute record. Her latest, “Gypsy,” sprinkles timely politics and feminism into her timeless sound. (7:30 p.m. Sun., Hook & Ladder Theater, $20-$25.)

Ryan Bingham: Ten years after his song “The Weary Kind” became the anthem for Jeff Bridges’ Oscar-winning “Crazy Heart” character, the poetic Texas songwriter sounds reborn on his stellar new album, “American Love Songs.” The record is steeped in southern gospel tones and roadhouse boogie like a modern-day Leon Russell collection, with Bob Dylan guitarist Charlie Sexton producing and picking. Fellow Texan openers the Jamestown Revival will make in an extra-rowdy twofer gig. (7 p.m. Sun., First Avenue, $35.)

Blues Harmonica Blowout: It’ll be an unofficial birthday bash for Chicago harp/piano stalwart Corky Siegel, who turns 76 Sunday as he joins with West Coast bar star Mark Hummel and Windy City guitarist Billy Flynn in this touring show that’s always big fun. (7 p.m. Sun., Dakota, Mpls., $25-$35.)

Pat Donohue & the Prairie All-Stars: Although not formally affiliated with “A Prairie Home Companion” or Garrison Keillor, acoustic guitar master Donohue is essentially putting the old band back together. The Guy’s All-Star Shoe Band, that is, joined by six-string ace, Jerry Kosak. (7:30 p.m. Sun., Cedar Cultural Center, Mpls., $18.)

Support Live Music Festival: A Sunday without a Vikings game prompted the Minnesota Music Cafe to rally around the most reliable sport in town, featuring performances by (in order): G.B. Leighton, the Mark Arneson Band with guests Matt “Doctor” Fink and Jellybean Johnson, the Goombas, and the Good, the Bad & the Funky. (3 p.m. Sun., Minnesota Music Cafe, St. Paul, $10.)

A Day to Remember: The hard-slamming Florida metalcore vets are charging more for this gig than it cost to see the Warped Tour, which they frequently played in the early 2010s. So let’s hope the new album they’re previewing, “You’re Welcome,” actually does make fans thankful. I Prevail and Beartooth open. (6:30 p.m. Sun., Armory, all ages, $57-$84.)

Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi: While her deep knowledge of southern folk music made her a key player in Ken Burns’ “Country Music” series for PBS, banjo and violin virtuoso Giddens shows off her affinity for folk music from across the Atlantic Ocean on her “There Is No Other,” her new Joe Henry-produced album with Italian jazz percussionist Turrisi. The album is laced with Mediterranean and North African sounds alongside lyrics of freedom and displacement. (7 p.m. Thu. & next Fri., Dakota, $50-$75, dakotacooks.com)

Trick or Freak: This First Ave-produced Halloween bash gathers three of the most danceable bands in town, led by Lady Lark and her smile-inducing retro-R&B unit, plus Afrobeat specialists Black Market Brass and synth-rockers Apollo Cobra. It’s also a chance to catch fun-flowing rapper Nur-D, who just won City Pages’ Picked to Click poll. (8 p.m. Thu., Fine Line, Mpls., $15-$20.)

That ’70s Show: Carrying on the tradition of bands essentially dressing up as other bands for Halloween, three bands with members born in the 1990s will pay tribute to bands of their parents’ eras as punky trio Last Import plays an all-ABBA set, the Gully Boys whip up a Devo tribute, and the Shackletons offer a timely homage to the Cars. (8:30 p.m. Thu., 7th St. Entry, Mpls., $12.)

Monster Mash-Up: Another Halloween tribute fest, this four-headed beast will feature Dead Larry lighting up a Flaming Lips set, the bluegrass group Burbillies playing all metal tunes, psychedelic rockers Dream of the Wild mashing up Grateful Dead and Ween, and Kind Country’s Max Graham leading an all-star unit through surprise covers. (8 p.m. Thu., Turf Club, St. Paul, $12-$15.)

Blimes & Gab: Though not a Halloween-themed gig, you can still expect a rowdy good time and maybe some shocking lyrical surprises when these two West Coast women rappers — known wordsmiths on their own — pair up again as they did back in May to great response at the Soundset fest. Hometown maven Lexii Alijai opens. (9 p.m. Thu., Amsterdam Bar & Hall, St. Paul, $17-$20.)

