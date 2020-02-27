Nachito Herrera and Karen Briggs: The powerhouse Minnesotan-Cuban pianist and versatile Los Angeles violinist were so spectacular in their debut as a duo a month ago that the Dakota wasted no time in bringing them back. Their program of Bach, Gershwin and “Guantanamera” was stunningly captivating, with the players switching off as lead and rhythm instruments. Briggs relied on sheet music but Herrera masterfully mashed up styles at will. (7 & 9 p.m. Fri., Dakota, Mpls., $20-$40)

Rufus du Sol: Over the course of three albums, this increasingly popular Australian trio has delivered dreamy, chill electronica. You can dance to it or vibe to it. Bathed in lasers and trippy lights in concert, this music is repetitive, entrancing and perfect for those late nights at Coachella and Electric Forest Festival, which have helped Rufus build a following in the States. (9 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Fillmore Minneapolis, $49.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Rock the Voices Benefit: As if anyone needs an excuse to hear Tom Petty songs played live by some of Minnesota's best musicians, the All Tomorrow's Petty crew is raising money for a great cause -- Northern Voices, which serves children with hearing loss -- and they're bringing out special guest singers, too, including John Munson, Adam Levy and Al Church. (8 p.m. Fri., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $35-$40, theparkwaytheater.com)

Saint Motel: A music student at MacPhail before he headed out to L.A. to study film, Minneapolis native AJ Jackson wound up being a pop star instead of a filmmaker. He fronts this upbeat electro-groove band, which had its first taste of success in 2015 with the horn-hooky single “Type” and has opened for the likes of Panic! at the Disco and Arctic Monkeys here on tour. Jackson finally gets to headline his old hometown haunt touting the first in a new series of EPs, “The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Part 1,” sort of a fun mix of Fitz & the Tantrums and Portugal. the Man. High-energy boy/girl duo Kolaris opens. (9 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, Mpls., sold out.)

Eric Nam: The Atlanta-born graduate of Boston College headed to Korea to become a K-pop star (and popular televison and podcast host). Now, at 31, he’s released his first all-English album, “Before We Begin.” It’s a record of airy pop love songs, heavy on the slow jams, with the occasional mid-tempo tune offering a beat and lots of breathy vocals. With Frenship. (7 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, St. Paul, $40-$150)

Tanya Tucker: On her first major-label album in 17 years, the veteran reminded us what an essential country singer she is. “While I’m Livin’ ” led to two Grammys: best country album and best country song (for “Bring My Flowers Now”). The leathery-voiced Tucker, who scored her first hit at age 13, now has fresh and potent material to go with her classics “Delta Dawn,” “Strong Enough to Bend” and “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane.” Underappreciated singer-songwriter Brandy Clark opens. (7 p.m. Sat., Grand Casino Hinckley, $40-$45)

Rufus du Sol will play two nights at the new Fillmore if they can find their way out of the desert.

Destroyer: Dark-toned, brightly melodic Vancouver indie-rocker Dan Bejar (of part-time New Pornographers notoriety) just dropped one of his most acclaimed records yet under his solo nom de doom, “Have We Met,” tinged with synths and light electronic beats but still stormy and powerful. Eleanor Friedberger opens. (9 p.m. Sat., Turf Club, sold out)

Judy Garland tribute: While Renee Zellweger just won the Oscar for “Judy,” Twin Cities jazz thrush Maud Hixson wants to remind us that Grand Rapids-born Garland is one of us. Accompanied by the Rick Carlson Trio, Hixson will reclaim the icon in a career-spanning show entitled “A Star Is Born in Minnesota.” (7 p.m. Sat., Crooners, Fridley, $15-$20)

Ladysmith Black Mambazo: Though its founder Joseph Shabalala died this month, the 60-year-old a cappella choir from South Africa carries on, featuring four of his sons as well as one singer who joined in 1969. Best known for contributing to Paul Simon’s “Graceland,” this Grammy-winning nine-man ensemble is a breathtaking combination of musicality and physicality, humor and humanity, joy and grace. (8 p.m. Sun., Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, $29.50-$49.50)

Pieta Brown and David Huckfelt: She’s the second-generation storytelling singer/songwriter who just had Mark Knopfler guest on her latest album, “Freeway.” He’s the co-leader of elegant folk-rock ensemble the Pines who dropped last year’s spiritually and environmentally rich record “Stranger Angels.” The Iowa-rooted pals are pairing up for a night of song in one of the nicest listening rooms with some of their mutual collaborators, including JT Bates and Jeremy Ylvisaker. (7 p.m. Sun., Dakota, $25-$40)

Bill Frisell: In 2019, the ever-inventive guitarist offered “Harmony,” an album by a quartet of the same name. Along with fellow guitarist Luke Bergman, cellist Hank Roberts and vocalist Petra Haden, Frisell takes an exquisitely ethereal approach whether on atmospheric originals (with lyrics by Elvis Costello and Julie Miller) or such classics as “Lush Life” and “Where Have All the Flowers Gone.” (7 & 9 p.m. Mon., Dakota, $25-$50)

Wire: Like their fellow late-’70s U.K. rockers the Buzzcocks, these London post-punk innovators grew in influence over the decades since their revered 1977 debut “Pink Flag.” R.E.M. and the Cure, in particular, cited them. But then they actually put out some of the best music of their career after reforming in the new millennium. Their latest, “Mind Hive,” follows a stream of 2010-era albums with edgy synth-rock and topically nihilistic themes that fit right in with the times. (8 p.m. Tue., Fine Line, $25-$40, eTix.com)

Sudan Archives: Sort of an impressive cross between FKA Twigs, Solange and Andrew Bird, Cincinnati singer/violinist Brittney Parks has an arty visual presence and classical underpinnings to go along with her sultry, slow-grooving R&B. There’s a lot of buzz around her just-dropped debut LP, “Athena.” (8 p.m. Tue., 7th St. Entry, Mpls., sold out.)

Nathaniel Rateliff: The high-energy Denver soul-rock belter of “S.O.B.” fame has set aside his Night Sweats and is debuting a mellower new band to promote his solo record, “And It’s Still Alright,” an emotional and elegant collection based around death and a breakup. He’s kicking off his tour with a two-nighter featuring Courtney Marie Andrews just two weeks after she opened for Brandi Carlile here. Read our interview with Rateliff in Monday’s Variety section. (8 p.m. Tue. & Wed., State Theatre, Mpls., $40-$80)

Cyrille Aimée: The French-born, New York-educated, competition-winning jazz vocalist proved last year on “Move On: a Sondheim Adventure” that Broadway doyen Stephen Sondheim’s music belongs in the jazz world. Her impressive 2018 “Live” recording demonstrated her keen sense of adventure, delectably girlish voice (with savvy scat instincts) and remarkable range, embracing Brazilian, gypsy jazz and even Michael Jackson. (7 p.m. Wed., Dakota, $32-$42)

Kamasi Washington: The Los Angeles jazz wizard has fallen into a solid groove on tour after he helped raise Kendrick Lamar’s masterpiece “To Pimp a Butterfly” and then dropped his own aptly titled three-LP set “The Epic” in 2015. For a taste of what the fuss is all about over him and his space-funky band, check out their new concert special on Amazon Prime. Afrofuturistic locals Astralbak open. (8 p.m. Wed., Fitzgerald Theater, $35.)

Howard Jones: On the surface of it, the premise of an ’80s synth-pop favorite going acoustic seems like a fool’s errand. But this British vet punctuates his show with enough stories about the songs, Live Aid and the rest of his career that hearing unplugged readings of “No One Is to Blame” and “Things Can Only Get Better” should be an appealing MTV flashback. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Ordway, St. Paul, $37-$58)