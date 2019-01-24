Noname: Since she made her First Ave debut in 2016 opening for Lauryn Hill — what a start! — the Chicago rapper has blown up from a cultish underground figure to a legit big name, thanks in part to her association with homie Chance the Rapper. Her laid-back, jazzy, ’70s-funky sonic approach belies her machete-sharp wordsmith skills, which she swung mightily against sexism and racism on her long-awaited second album, “Room 25,” a year-end favorite for many critics. She performs with a slick band and is a hoot in concert. (9 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, $25.)

Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles: The late and greatly admired Chet Atkins created a small, exclusive club called “Certified Guitar Player” for finger-style guitarists he admired. Two of the three living CGPs — Aussie Emmanuel and Texan Knowles, who earned a Ph.D. in physics — have teamed up for an album, “Heart Songs,” and a duo tour. The record offers intriguing instrumental interpretations of such emotional classics as “How Deep Is Your Love,” “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” Considering Emmanuel has often played Ames Center in Burnsville, this intimate engagement is that much more exclusive. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Dakota, sold out, dakotacooks.com)

Drone Not Drones: This sixth annual free-form/improv/instrumental jam lasts 28 hours, benefits Doctors Without Borders and features a long list of Minnesota’s most experimental musicians. This year’s roster includes Paul Metzger, Alan Sparhawk, Thunderbolt Pagoda, International Novelty Gamelan, the Drone Band, Gaelynn Lea, Flavor Crystals, dVRG Redefined and dozens more. (7 p.m. Fri.-11 p.m. Sat., Cedar Cultural Center, all ages, $20-$30.)

The Lemon Twigs: Long Island brothers Michael and Brian D’Addario first showed off their high-kicking, bell-bottomed retro-pop-rock style at the Current’s 12th birthday two years ago and stayed in rotation with their Badfinger-flavored single “These Words.” They’re back with a concept/story album about a chimpanzee for their sophomore effort, “Go to School,” a true love-it-or-hate-it, over-the-top affair. Part Freddie Mercury and part “Jesus Christ Superstar,” it should make for a memorable show either way. (9 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $20-$25, first-avenue.com.)

Trapper Schoepp: The Milwaukee-based Americana rocker returns to town touting a new album, “Primetime Illusion,” produced by Wilco’s Pat Sansone and featured an approved rendition of the unfinished Bob Dylan song, “On, Wisconsin.” Read our story on the tune at startribune.com. (9 p.m. Sat., 7th Street Entry, $12-$15.)

Thomasina Petrus Sings Lady Day: The Twin Cities singer-actress was masterful as Billie Holiday in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” at the Jungle Theatre last year. When she brings the Holiday repertoire to a nightclub, Petrus educates with back stories and illuminates with songs, giving the evening more depth and dignity than the wonderful theater vehicle. (7 p.m. Sun., Dakota, $25-$35)

Bayside: The New York emo band has been showing off its unplugged side since its tragedy-shaking 2006 EP “Acoustic,” and now the group is doing a full-fledged run of acoustic shows with Philly singer/songwriter Kayleih Goldsworthy opening. (8:30 p.m. Tue., Turf Club, $20-$24.)

Jack Klatt: One of Minneapolis’s great unsung twangers and acoustic pickers, Klatt is steeped in the city’s old West Bank music traditions along with a wide range of vintage country, blues and ragtime songs. This week he finishes up an extra-cozy, monthlong Icehouse residency. (8:30 p.m. Tue., Icehouse, Mpls., $8.)

Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway tribute: They were the kind of duet partners who brought something out of one another that wasn’t revealed in their solo performances. Gwen Mathews and Robert Robinson, both among the Twin Cities’ finest singers, are similarly simpatico as they interpret “Where Is the Love,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and other favorites from the Flack/Hathaway songbook of ’70s soul. (7 p.m. Tue., Dakota, $35-$45)

Ruston Kelly: On his 2018 debut “Dying Star,” the South Carolina-born Nashville singer-songwriter confesses his addictions and emotions. He’s the rare guy deeply in touch with his feelings and at ease sharing them. At times, he recalls Jackson Browne, Ryan Adams in his “Heartbreaker” days and even Kacey Musgraves in her pop-country “Golden Hour.” He’s clearly battled his demons, but Kelly eventually landed in a good place — married to Musgraves, who coincidentally is also performing in the Twin Cities this week. (10 p.m. Wed., Icehouse, sold out, icehousempls.com)

Emily King: The native New Yorker made her recording debut on Nas’s “Street Disciple” album and earned a Grammy nomination for best contemporary R&B album with 2007’s “East Side Story,” but she has yet to break big. That could change as she moves to ATO Records (Brandi Carlile, Alabama Shakes) for her new album, “Scenery,” out next week with a smoothly soulful, chilled-out-sexy sound but provocative lyrical style that’s equal parts Lisa Stansfield and the slinkier side of Prince. (8:30 p.m. Thu., Fine Line, $20-$25.)