Lynyrd Skynyrd: On their farewell tour, the Southern rock standard-bearers are focusing on their pre-plane crash heyday, which means Johnny Van Zant will be singing the songs his brother Ronnie made famous, including “That Smell,” “Sweet Home Alabama” and, of course, “Free Bird.” Guitarist Gary Rossington is the last of the original members but longtimers include Rickey Medlocke and Van Zant, the singer since the band re-formed in 1987. With Bad Company, another 1970s classic-rock outfit with original members Paul Rodgers on vocals and Simon Kirke on drums, and Jamey Johnson, a superb country singer-songwriter. Read an interview with Van Zant at startribune.com/music. (7 p.m. Fri. Xcel Energy Center, $29.50 and up, ticketmaster.com.)

Death Cab for Cutie: Too soon to call Ben Gibbard’s moody, wordy but mighty Seattle area group a classic-rock band? He and the boys have carried on without a key member (guitarist Chris Walla), have influenced many younger and now hipper musicians, and have now put out nine mostly solid albums that fans debate over, all hallmarks of a rock band for the ages. The latest record, “Thank You for Today,” finds touring members Dave Depper and Zac Rae becoming full-time players, adding a little extra steam to the engine as they stretch out over a two-night stand, the second night of which will air live via thecurrent.org. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $47.50, eTix.com.)

Dessa & Minnesota Orchestra: Amid the national tour for her new memoir, “My Own Devices,” the Twin Cities rapper/singer with never a dull moment is squeezing in two gigs with the biggest band in town. Her pairing with the orchestra last year was both fascinating and moving, part TED Talk, therapy session and hip-hop concert, and she’s updating it with new monologues and songs from her April album, “Chime.” (8 p.m. Fri & Sat., Orchestra Hall, $50-$86, minnesotaorchestra.org.)

Blue October: Twelve years after they went platinum with the dramatic hits “Hate Me” and “Into the Ocean,” Justin Furstenfeld and his stormy Texas alt-rock band have a faithful fanbase and a lighter but adventurous new album, “I Hope You’re Happy.” (8 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, $30, first-avenue.com.)

Belly: Former Throwing Muses indie-rocker Tanya Donelly’s short-lived but long-loved ‘90s band of “Feed the Tree” fame is back touting a riveting new album, their first in 20 years. Read our interview at startribune.com/music. (9 p.m. Fri., Fine Line, $20-$25, finelinemusic.com.)

Joan Baez: The folk-music queen and godmother of social activism brings her farewell tour to Minneapolis, promising familiar ballads, Dylan tunes, “Diamonds and Rust” and selections from her heartwarming and occasionally provocative new album, “Whistle Down the Wind.” Read an interview with her at startribune.com/music. (8 p.m. Sat. State Theatre, $65-$125, ticketmaster.com.)

Lucy Kaplansky: Being booked the same night as Joan Baez seems like a tactical error, but Kaplansky is in a rebellious mood these days. After years of being one of the most popular artists in the St. Paul-based Red House Records stable, she just self-released her latest album, “Everyday Street.” Highlights include “Old Friends,” a song that chronicles her reconciliation with former singing partner Shawn Colvin, and her cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Thunder Road,” a staple of recent live concerts. (8 p.m. Sat., the Cedar, $25-$30, thecedar.org.)

Jade Bird: Don’t let the British accent fool you. This 21-year-old singer/songwriter is a real-deal classic country singer with a fiery voice and gritty rocker edge to boot. She was a favorite of ours at the South by Southwest fest in March and has since dropped a gem of a debut EP, “Something American,” plus a couple riveting bonus singles, including the Dolly-gone-Zeppelin rocker “Uh Huh.” She’s finally coming around to headline with Wisconsinite Christopher Porter of Field Report playing an acoustic set to open. (9 p.m. Sat., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $15, eTix.com.)

Blackthorne: The thundering and screaming Minneapolis quartet, offering equal traces of Unsane and the Blood Brothers and featuring ex-members of Songs of Zarathustra and Chibalo, is issuing its first full-length album, “S/T 003,” with support from Aziza, Getting Stabbed and Grogus. (9 p.m. Sat., Moon Palace Books, $5-$10, moonpalacebooks.com.)

DeVotchka: While frontman Nick Urata has been busy scoring films such as “Paddington” and “Focus” in recent years he’s back out with his Denver-reared orchestra folk-rock cabaret carnival, an ensemble which sounds as elegant and awe-inspiring as ever on their new album, “The Night Falls Forever.” (8 p.m. Sun., First Avenue, $31, first-avenue.com.)

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio: On the title track of the 3-year-old trio’s second album, “Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here,” the veteran bluesman takes aim at the White House in a pointed way. The fun-loving combo also reworks Jackie Wilson’s “Higher and Higher” and Ann Peebles’ “I Can’t Stand the Rain” with unabashed barroom spirit. (7 & 9 p.m. Mon. Dakota, $35-$50, dakotacooks.com.)

Noah Cyrus: Baby sister of Miley and youngest daughter of Billy Ray and Tish, she has a husky voice just like sis. Last month, actress/singer Noah, 18, who made some noise with the 2016 single “Make Me (Cry),” dropped her first EP, “Good Cry,” a pop collection crying for direction. (7:30 p.m. Mon. Varsity Theater, $25 and up, varsitytheater.com)

Lisa Fischer: The most artful, organic and wondrous singer without a record deal returns for innovative interpretations of songs identified with the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and others as well as her own Grammy-winning hit, “How Can I Ease the Pain.” She stole the spotlight in the Oscar-winning doc “Twenty Feet from Stardom” — and she’s more mesmerizing live. Always highly recommended. (7 p.m. Tue.-Wed. Dakota, $50-$70, dakotacooks.com)

Amy Helm: On her second solo album, “This Too Shall Light,” the former Ollabelle singer and daughter of the Band’s Levon Helm explores Americana with a gospel undercurrent. Standouts include a mandolin-free reading of “Mandolin Wind,” a bluesy/jazzy treatment of Blossom Dearie’s “Long Daddy Green” and an a cappella rendition of the hymn “Gloryland.” (7:30 p.m. Tue. the Cedar, $20-$25, thecedar.org)

Jimmy Smith: One of the two co-leaders of the swinging Texas swamp-rock band the Gourds is making a rare trip to town as a duo act from his new locale in Montana, promising old and new songs. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Turf Club, $15, turfclub.net.)

Zhu: After mashing up Outkast cuts into a viral hit, the mysterious San Francisco electronic dance mixmaster had a big coming-out on stage at last year’s Ultra Music Festival. He has built up a large enough cult following to sell out the main room far in advance on his desert-themed Dune Tour. (9 p.m. Tue., First Avenue, sold out.)

Russell Malone: Known for his work with Harry Connick Jr. and Diana Krall, the guitarist is touring behind his 2017 album, “Time for Dancers,” which not only swings splendidly but affords a new appreciation for Jose Feliciano’s “Theme from ‘Chico and the Man’” and Billy Joel’s “And So It Goes.” He is joined by his sidemen from the album — pianist Rick Germanson, drummer Willie Jones III and bassist Luke Sellick. (7 & 9 p.m. Wed. Crooners, $25-$35, croonersloungemn.com.)

Funk ‘n’ Roll Weekend: The PRN Alumni Foundation, a nonprofit organized by former Paisley Park workers, is presenting its second annual event with music and panel discussions. On Thursday at Aria, R&B saxophone titan Maceo Parker lays down the funk with the help of fellow Prince alum, saxist Candy Dulfer. On Oct. 12 at Prime 6, Ingrid Chavez, a Prince protegee who appeared in “Graffiti Bridge,” does an acoustic performance at a listening party for her new album “Memories of Flying.” On Oct. 13 at Capri Theatre, it’s an all-female panel discussion on Prince. (Parker tickets are $175, Chavez $38, all events in Mpls., prnalumnievents.org)

Jessie J: While she was a knockout as a fiery rock ‘n’ soul belter three years ago at First Avenue, the British singer of “Bang Bang” fame has settled into a modern R&B groove on her new album “R.O.S.E.” Composed of four themed four-song EPs, the new record is very personal and intimate, mostly mellow and romantic, sort of like Alicia Keys doing Ariana Grande without the vocal gymnastics. It’s about artistry this time around, though some tracks like “Dangerous” have hit potential. (8 p.m. Thu. State Theatre, Mpls., $24- $39.50, ticketmaster.com)

Joey Alexander: The piano jazz prodigy, who made a splash with his debut album when he was 11, is now 15, with four creditable albums on his résumé. (7 & 9 p.m. Thu. Dakota, $35-$50, dakotacooks.com)

Four Fists: Finally making good on their long-standing promise (threat?) to make their duo act a real thing, Minneapolis’ anarchic hip-hop hero P.O.S. of Doomtree fame and his world-traveling, freestyle-mastering crony Astronautalist are hosting an intimate hometown release party on the eve of the release of their first FF album, “6666.” Predictably, it’s as hard to peg as it is easy to love, with tracks ranging from the digi-funky grinders “Nobody’s Biz” and “Dork Court” to the futuristic synth epic “Coriolanus” to a surprisingly gorgeous, anthemic nod to a punk legend, “Joe Strummer.” Promise kept. (10 p.m. Thu., Icehouse, $20-$25, icehousempls.com.)

Avett Brothers: If the albums and the high-energy punk-folk performances didn’t win you over, the 2018 HBO documentary, “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers” certainly could. Made by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, the film not only chronicles the recording of the Avetts’ 2016 album, “True Sadness,” but also catches what this band is about — family, whether the brothers are making waffles with their kids or chopping wood with their dad. (8 p.m. Thu. Mystic Lake Casino, $45-$70, mysticlake.com)