Wild Waters Music Festival: Some of Minnesota’s biggest and best-known hip-hop and rock acts are teaming up at the state’s best outdoor concert venue to protect our biggest and best-known wilderness area. The nine-act lineup, including Atmosphere, Doomtree, Cloud Cult, Low and Jeremy Messersmith, benefits the Save the Boundary Waters campaign to fight sulfide-ore copper mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Twin Cities hip-hop mavens Dem Atlas, the Lioness and DJ Keezy are also on the bill, as is the native American rock band War Bonnet from the Ojibwe reservations near the BWCA. (4:30-11 p.m. Fri., Bayfront Festival Park, Duluth, $33, ticketmaster.com.)

Los Lobos: It’s been an unusual two-year gap between Twin Cities tour dates for these almost-annual visitors from East Los Angeles, and they’re making up for it with a 45th anniversary show at one of the grander and best-sounding venues in town. One of the most sorely missing bands from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been playing up their proud Mexican American roots a lot lately with long acoustic/mariachi montages at shows, but once the electric guitars are plugged in, look out. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Ordway Concert Hall, 5th and Washington Sts., St. Paul. $48-$79. 651-224-4222.)

Stephen Marley: Like his older brother Ziggy, he’s carrying on the roots, rock and reggae pioneered by his legendary father, Bob Marley. An eight-time Grammy winner, Stephen made some noise a couple of years ago collaborating with the ubiquitous Pitbull on the single “Options.” He’ll play an outdoor set in St. Paul’s Lowertown with the local International Reggae All Stars opening. (5 p.m. Fri., outdoors at Big River Pizza, 280 E. 5th St., St. Paul, $30-$60. mjgpro.com)

Nikki Hill: The Southern rock ’n’ soul spitfire returns, promoting a smokin’ new record, “Feline Roots,” her third album. She’s full of sass, swagger and soul, with a streak of punkish energy. (7 p.m. Fri., Dakota, Mpls., $30-$35)

Lowertown Guitar Festival: Steve Cropper cowrote some of the greatest songs of the 1960s including “Knock on Wood,” “In the Midnight Hour” and “(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay.” He played guitar in Booker T & the MGs and on records by Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, John Lennon and many others, including the Blues Brothers. Whether delivering leads or fills, he’s one of the tastiest guitarists on the planet. “Play it, Steve!” said Sam Moore on the hit “Soul Man.” Indeed. Backed by an all-star Twin Cities band, Cropper (at 5:30 p.m.) headlines this daylong festival — moved to Como Lake this year — featuring more than 20 acts, including Greg Koch and Mary Cutrufello, on three stages. (11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat., Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul, free, with suggested $15 donation for Cropper. LowertownGuitar.com.)

Reba McEntire: The country queen turned TV star is still going strong, having released her 33rd studio album this year. Even though “Stronger Than the Truth” hasn’t earned her much radio play, it is a convincing Reba record, echoing her heyday trademarks of heartfelt ballads, well-told stories and nifty Western swing, all delivered with that unmistakable voice. The highlight is the pedal-steel-soaked ballad “Tammy Wynette Kind of Pain.” Plus, Reba has a catalog of 25 No. 1 songs to choose from. Opening are Gone West, featuring Colbie Caillat; Home Free, the award-winning Minnesota a cappella group, and Rachel Wammack, a Nashville newcomer with strong pipes. (7 p.m. Sat., Treasure Island Casino amphitheater, $32 and up)

Dr. Dog & Shakey Graves: Following the Ben Folds/Violent Femmes show by three days comes another twofer of bands who came up through promoter First Avenue’s main room(s), Philly’s psychedelic soul-pop vets Dr. Dog team up with rootsy Austin, Texas, rocker Shakey Graves, each good for sparking a festive outdoor summer groove fest. Can’t-miss opener Caroline Rose also puts on a high-energy live show and had one of last year’s most underrated rock albums. (6 p.m. Sat., Surly Brewing Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls. $35. 18 & older. 763-535-3330 or eTix.com)

BoDeans: For the annual rock show at the most underutilized and underappreciated venue in the Twin Cities, it’s Minnesota’s favorite Wisconsin band. Kurt Neumann still rocks with “Closer to Free,” “Good Things” and tunes from the BoDeans’ most recent record, 2017’s “Thirteen.” Opening are longtime Twin Cities bar star G.B. Leighton and DJ Shannon Blowtorch. (6 p.m. Sat., Hilde Amphitheater, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth, $30-$150. suemclean.com/hilde)

Gully Boys: With their echoes of fuzz-rocky ’90s bands and lyrical, high-wiry songs, this trio become one of the most buzzing new Twin Cities bands of the past year, winning City Pages’ Picked to Click poll and a slot on First Ave’s Best New Bands of 2018 lineup. This summer, they busted out of town for a tour a few weeks ago. They’re celebrating their return with a homecoming gig with two more playfully topical, kindred-spirit groups, Kitten Forever and the playfully Gender Confetti. (8 p.m. Sun., Turf Club, $10-$12.)

Jearlyn Steele: She’s accustomed to being spontaneous as a host on WCCO Radio. She can talk on just about any topic. But Steele is trying something new without a net in the musical realm. The versatile singer with the big personality and big voice will perform songs determined without advance warning by her accompanist, pianist Richard Dworsky. They’ve worked together before on radio’s “A Prairie Home Companion” but those tunes were rehearsed. There’s no rehearsal for this exercise in spontaneity dubbed The Pianist Knows Best. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Dunsmore Room at Crooners, Fridley, $30.)

Ringo Starr: The Beatles drummer spreads peace, love and rock ’n’ roll, with a little help from his friends in the All-Starr Band. The 30th anniversary incarnation features Steve Lukather of Toto, Colin Hay of Men at Work, Gregg Rolie of Santana and Journey, and Hamish Stuart of Average White Band. Last September at the Ordway, Starr proved to be an underappreciated drummer, an overrated singer and a spirited, generous bandleader. (8 p.m. Thu., Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, $79-$249)

Hootie and the Blowfish: On their first tour in 11 years, these ’90s kingpins are playing their big hits, some of Darius Rucker’s country triumphs and covers of Led Zeppelin, Public Enemy, R.E.M., the Beatles and others. Also appearing on the opening night of the State Fair are Barenaked Ladies, fellow ’90s hitmakers known for “One Week” and “Brian Wilson.” (7:30 p.m. Thu., State Fair grandstand, $51-$90, etix.com)