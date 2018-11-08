Prairie Fire Lady Choir: The 40-60-member Twin Cities women’s choir has performed everywhere from rock clubs to garden parties over the past year but seems at home at the Cedar, where it hosts this annual fall gig to debut original tunes with one local music scene hero — R&B/hip-hop innovator Sarah White in this case — and learn some fun new songs, too, which could be by anyone from Robyn to Bikini Kill. (8 p.m. Fri., Cedar Cultural Center, all ages, $15-$17.)

Wynonna Judd: Even though it’s been more than 20 years since she’s had a Top 10 country hit, she still remains one of Nashville’s most spirited forces and potent voices as evidenced on her 2016 album, the bluesy-rock “Wynonna & the Big Noise,” which featured Jason Isbell, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks. Opening is country vet David Lee Murphy, known for “Dust on the Bottle” and the recent “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.” (8 p.m. Fri. Treasure Island Casino, $37 and up.)

Alan Parsons Live Project: The Abbey Road Studios engineer for the Beatles and Pink Floyd became a hitmaker with “Eye in the Sky” and the jock jam “Sirius.” The prog-rock band didn’t really tour in its heyday but now Parsons has hit the concert trail to celebrate the 35th anniversary of “Eye in the Sky.” His APP partner, vocalist/songwriter Eric Woolfson, died in 2009. (8 p.m. Fri. State Theatre, $35-$80.)

The Get Up Kids: Kansas City’s emo-y, power-poppy late-’90s indie darlings have been performing sporadically since a 2008 reunion run and finally released their first new music in seven years, a return-to-form EP titled “Kicker,” with a full album reportedly on its way. (9 p.m. Fri., Turf Club, $25.)

Caroline Rose: The tracksuit-wearing, high-energy pop-rocker is following up her packed Entry show with a second go-round behind her first album for New West Records, “Loner,” one of the year’s great hidden gems with its buoyant, Farfisa-laden grooves and sharp-witted lyricism, part early Elvis Costello and Luscious Jackson. (9 p.m. Sat., Turf Club, $16-$18.)

Behemoth: Last seen in town opening for Slayer at the Armory, the Polish death-metal band with the ghoulish stage costumes and gorgon-voiced singer is back out on a headlining tour in support of its 11th album, “I Loved You at Your Darkest.” Should be fun in a smaller space, if a bit late for Halloween (7:30 p.m. Sat., Cabooze, $30-$35.)

A Perfect Circle plays the Armory on Sunday.

Pert Near Sandstone: Between their familial Blue Ox festival in June and warm Winter String Gathering in January, the hard-clopping, fun-loving Twin Cities bluegrass pickers are squeezing in a plain, old club gig timed to the release of a new live album recorded at the former festival. As if cloggers and banjo solos at First Ave can be considered as a plain, old, regular thing. Kind Country and the Lowest Pair open. (8 p.m. Sat., First Ave, $17-$20.)

LowRay: Minneapolis singer/guitarist Daniel Fowlds of Pill Hill shows off his prowess for Cheap Tricky and Sloan-style power-pop in this new band with drummer James Irving, celebrating the release of their debut album “Friends and Fakers” with a full-tilt lineup including Porcupine, Little Man and the Melismatics’ Ryan & Pony. (8 p.m. Sat., Hook & Ladder Theater, $10-$15.)

Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway: One is a cabaret favorite, the other a Broadway veteran. They call their show “Sibling Rivalry,” which they have been presenting periodically since 1995. Last seen at the Ordway in October, versatile cabaret veteran Ann is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in “Swing!” and for writing and singing the theme song to TV’s “The Nanny.” Liz also sang on that “Nanny” tune and earned a Tony nomination for her role in “Baby” as well as appearing on Broadway in “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Evita,” “Cats” and “Miss Saigon.” (6 & 8 p.m. Sun. & 7 p.m. Mon., the Dakota, Mpls., $30-$45, dakotacooks.com)

A Perfect Circle: While a lot of fans would’ve rather seen Maynard James Keenan put out the long-awaited new album by his other band, Tool, the enigmatic gloom-rock singer at least made good on APC’s first record in 14 years. Titled “Eat the Elephant,” it stripped away their alt-metal roar for a surprisingly mellower, atmospheric, piano-heavy sound that’s more Enya than “Aenima”-like. Set lists have included plenty of feistier oldies, but maybe not enough at these ticket prices. James Iha is back in the group fresh off the Smashing Pumpkins reunion dates to playing guitar alongside co-founder Billy Howerdel. (7:30 p.m. Sun., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $60-$70, ticketmaster.com)

The Orb: The pioneering electronic dance music act of 1990’s “Little Fluffy Clouds” fame — led as ever by British punker-turned-DJ Alex Paterson — is marking the 30th anniversary of its low-adrenaline, highly psychedelic grooves with a U.S. tour a new album, “No Sounds Are Out of Bounds,” featuring contributions from Youth, Jah Wobble, Roger Eno and others. (8 p.m. Sun., First Avenue, $25.)

Yung Pinch: This long-haired, surfer-looking Southern California rapper is teetering on viral status with his new remake of Blink-182’s “I Miss You” and melodic, sing-songy, bro-flavored singles such as “Rock With Us.” (7 p.m. Sun., Varsity Theater, all ages, $20.)

The Music of Cream: Here’s a curiosity with three relatives of the great power trio celebrating the 50th anniversary of the short-lived group’s farewell tour. The lineup is Ginger Baker’s son Kofi Baker, Jack Bruce’s kid Malcolm Bruce and Eric Clapton’s nephew by marriage, Will Johns, cranking “White Room,” “Sunshine of Your Love” and other rock nuggets. (8 p.m. Sun. Fine Line, $30-$50.)

Neil Young Birthday Tribute: North Country rock ’n’ roll hero Rich Mattson of Ol’ Yeller and Glenrustles notoriety has turned his all-for-fun, boys-night-out brand of tribute band, Broken Arrow, into an annual gig that promises plenty of deep cuts and rowdy singalongs. (8 p.m. Mon., Turf Club, $10.)

War and Treaty: Performing under their fittingly evocative moniker War and Treaty, husband-and-wife singing duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter are returning to town less than a month after earning a standing ovation and ample post-show praise at Chris Thile’s “Live From Here” broadcast from the Fitzgerald. The gospel-spiked, Michigan-based couple sang old spirituals on the show but have a strong batch of soul-stirring, hopeful rock, R&B and original tunes to perform this time from their debut album, “Healing Tide,” produced by Emmylou Harris’ longtime ace Buddy Miller and sounding equal parts Dusty Springfield and Staple Singers. (8 p.m. Tue., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $20-$25, thecedar.org)

Booker T. Jones: A frequent Dakota visitor, the Rock Hall of Fame Hammond B-3 organist revisits “Green Onions” and “Hang ’Em High” from his MG’s days as well as more recent solo tunes recorded with Drive-By Truckers and the Roots. (7 & 9 p.m. Tue. Dakota, $30-$50.)

Rüfüs Du Sol: After racking up big streaming numbers with their 2016 single “You Were Right” and opening many U.S. shows for Odesza, the chilled-out Australian synth-pop trio relocated to California and took on more of a dramatic, Depeche-Mode-turned-happy vibe on their third album, “Solace,” which they’re touting with their second First Ave headlining gig. (8 p.m. Tue., $30.)

Hix Benefit Month: The weekly November fundraisers for local musician Aaron “Hix” Lee — senselessly shot in a robbery last month — continue with a cool twofer featuring ’80s-echoing pop-rock showman Al Church and hazy rockers Lazy Scorcese. (9 p.m. Wed., Mortimer’s, Mpls., donations requested.)

Cities 97’s Sampler 30 Party: The adult-pop station geared toward women has an all-male cast of song strummers to tout the final installment of its “Sampler” CDs, with “Run” and “Come on Get Higher” singer Matt Nathanson topping the bill over Mat Kearney, Dean Lewis, William Prince and local mainstay Tim Mahoney. (7 p.m. Thu., Myth, tickets only available as giveaways.)

Elvis Costello: His first album with the Imposters in 10 years, “Look Now” is a treat, with some songs co-written with Burt Bacharach and one with Carole King. There’s beauty, emotion and depth on this elegant, unfussy record, one of 2018’s best. A handful of the new tunes have been turning up in concert along with Costello classics as he offers more than 20 songs each night. Always highly recommended. (8 p.m. Thu., Northrop, Mpls., $38.50-$133.)