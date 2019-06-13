Father John Misty & Jason Isbell: One is a hallucinogenics-inspired rock and folk shaman from Los Angeles and the other is a sobered-up country rocker from Alabama. What keeps Misty and Isbell from seeming like strange bedfellows on their June co-headlining tour is plain old classic, dramatic songwriting talent — plus each has a strong Twin Cities fan base. They're swapping the headline slot from night to night, and it looks like Misty will close this show. Aussie opener Jade Bird was a maybe after cancelling dates earlier this week due to illness. (7 p.m. Fri., Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $53-$90, ticketmaster.com.)

Winstock: A stadium headliner not long ago, Jason Aldean will be the big name at Minnesota's little country festival that could. On Friday, the rap-loving Georgian behind "Dirt Road Anthem" and last year's "You Make It Easy" kicks off the 26th annual country hoedown in Winsted, Minn., about an hour west of Minneapolis. Old Dominion, which triumphed last year at the State Fair thanks to hits like "Written in the Sand," tops Saturday's bill. Also appearing are Brett Young, Midland, excellent newcomer Ashley McBryde and red-hot Kane Brown, who has scored with "Heaven" and the current "Short Skirt Weather." (Fri.-Sat. Winsted Airport, Winsted, Minn., $150 and up, winstockfestival.com)

Rebel Rebel: Already a spirited affair going back to its inception 15 years ago, First Avenue's annual David Bowie tribute — doubly dubbed Rock for Pussy because it's also a feline-rescue benefit — has become an even more emotional and reverential event since the Thin White Duke's death in 2016. Even for non-diehards, though, it's also a blast. Bandleader John Eller and host Mary Lucia have assembled another wowie-zowie cast of local all-stars for the typically two-set, three-hour-plus affair, including Martin Zellar, Lady Lark and Kiss the Tiger's Meghan Kreidler, plus regular cast members Chris Perricelli, PaviElle, the Prairie Fire Lady Choir, Venus DeMars, Adam Levy, Lori Barbero and many more. (9 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20, first-avenue.com).

Blue Ox Music Festival: This wonderfully laid-back bluegrass/folk/Americana fest on scenic grounds outside Eau Claire is marking its fifth year by finally bringing in regional heroes Trampled by Turtles to headline Friday alongside hosts Pert Near Sandstone, the Del McCoury Band and more. Saturday's lineup will be topped off by Railroad Earth and features Billy Strings, the Dead South, Peter Rowan, Charlie Parr and Jerry Douglas' Earls of Leicester. (11 a.m.-midnight Fri. & Sat., Whispering Pines campground, Eau Claire, Wis., $100-$195, blueoxmusicfestival.com.)

Stanley Clarke: On last year's "The Message," the great bass player (Return to Forever, New Barbarians, Animal Logic, George Duke) resurrected the moniker of the Stanley Clarke Band to explore his wide musical palette. There's fusion, funk, classical, pop-soul, New Age, social commentary and even hip-hop jazz-funk, with rapper Doug E. Fresh on the opening "And Ya Know We're Missing You" and the closing "To Be Alive." Compelling stuff, as always. (7 & 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Dakota, Mpls., $30-$50, Dakota.cooks.com)

Stone Arch Bridge Fest: The best use of the underused Minneapolis riverfront returns with a Friday-night concert featuring all-star Tom Petty tribute band All Tomorrow's Petty and Americana rocker Sam Cassidy. Saturday's multiple stages will feature newly revived indie-rock unit Ice Palace, buzz bands the Short Fuses, Tacky Annie and the Violet Nines and songwriters such as John Swardson and Jake Jones. Sunday's rootsier bill includes Dan Israel, YoJimbo Jazz and more. (6-10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., 10-5 Sun., St. Anthony Main and Father Hennepin Bluff Park, downtown Mpls., free.)

Pyres Brewing Block Party: One of the tastiest sudsmakers in town has brewed up one of the summer's most fun all-local block party lineups, with the 4onthefloor, Jaedyn James & the Hunger and Seaberg & the Black Velvet Punks on Friday, followed by Black Market Brass, Nooky Jones, the Gully Boys, Black Widows, Ahem and more Saturday. (4-10 p.m. Fri., 1-10 p.m. Sat, 1401 West River Rd. N., Mpls., all ages, $4 for drinking wristband.)

Fitz and the Tantrums: A Twin Cities favorite at such outdoor events as the Basilica Block Party and a recent Final Four gig on Nicollet Mall, this Los Angeles new-wave-y soul ensemble heads indoors. With singers Michael (Fitz) Fitzpatrick and Noelle Scaggs leading the way, the Tantrums know how to party. Wear your dancing shoes. (7 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $45)

Art of Rap Festival: Moved indoors from the amphitheater due to slow ticket sales, this marathon of old-school hip-hop greats has "In Da Club" hitmaker 50 Cent and gangsta rap icon Ice-T for headliners; the tour is based on the latter's documentary "Something Out of Nothing: The Art of Rap." The rest of the lineup includes Slick Rick, Too $hort, Biz Markie, EPMD, Das EFX, pioneering female rap trio JJ Fad and Suga Free. (7 p.m. Sat., Treasure Island Casino Showroom, $32-$115, ticketmaster.com.)

The Comet Is Coming: Blasting out of a booming underground jazz scene in London akin to the buzz on Kamasi Washington from Los Angeles a few years ago, this truly cosmic trio is finally touching down in the Twin Cities supporting its second album, "Trust in the Life Force of the Deep Mystery," issued via the same legendary Impulse! label that fostered John Coltrane. Saxophonist/bandleader King Shabaka (Shabaka Hutchings) and drummer Dan Leavers and keyboardist Max Hallett have garnered more comparisons to another Coltrane (Alice) as well as Sun Ra with their sci-fi-inspired space-jazz and Afrofuturistic funk. They're coming our way right after a big gig at this weekend's Bonnaroo festival. (9 p.m. Sat., Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $20, eTix.com.)

Dio Returns: One of metal's most revered vocalists, the late Ronnie James Dio of Rainbow and post-Ozzy Black Sabbath fame, is back on the road in one of the most questionable ways possible: a bona-fide hologram tour. Some of his former mates in his namesake band Dio will perform along to 3D imagery of the "Holy Diver" and "Rainbow in the Dark" singer, who died of cancer in 2010. One-time Judas Priest singer Tim "Ripper" Owens and Lynch Mob's Oni Logan will also help out on vocals. (8 p.m. Sat., Myth, Maplewood, $35-$40.)

Taj Mahal Quartet: You never quite know which direction the venerable musicmaker will choose — blues, folk, jazz, Hawaiian, African, Caribbean, Americana, a fishing song, you name it. Doesn't matter. His performances are invariably entertaining and enlightening. This time Mahal is touring with bassist Bill Rich, guitarist Bobby Ingano and drummer Kester Smith. Opening is percussive Minneapolis soul man Stanley Kipper. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Minnesota Zoo, $50-$62.50)

Spider John Koerner: The sole surviving member of the influential Minneapolis folk-blues trio Koerner, Ray & Glover, he is celebrating his 1,000th moon. That's his way of saying his 81st birthday. The revue will feature music from Dakota Dave Hull, Charlie Parr, Nirmala Rajasekar, Dan Newton and others as well as tango dancers, a yo-yo trickster and quite possibly a few tunes and jokes from Koerner, who officially retired in 2017. (7:30 p.m. Mon., Cedar Cultural Center, Mpls., $15-$18, thecedar.org)

Cecile McLorin Salvant: On last year's "Window," her fourth album and third consecutive Grammy winner, the celebrated young jazz vocalist gives a master class. Accompanied by only a pianist (the equally adventurous Sullivan Fortner), the 29-year-old evokes Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan and other greats, yet finds her own voice as she interprets lesser-known songs by legendary writers (Richard Rodgers, Cy Coleman, Cole Porter) and one fairly contemporary tune — a wonderfully new vision of Stevie Wonder's "Visions" — while she takes "Somewhere" from "West Side Story" to new places. (7 & 9 p.m. Wed., Dakota, $25-$50.)

The Minus 5: Both Peter Buck and Mike Mills of R.E.M. fame and Minnesota's own Linda Pitmon (ex-Zuzu's Petals) will be in tow this time around for this all-star band's rotating cast, but the biggest rock star of the night will be bandleader Scott McCaughey. The former Young Fresh Fellows co-leader and longtime R.E.M. sideman was sidelined by a severe stroke in 2017 but is back on the road in a big way. He's coming off the Filthy Friends tour with Buck, Pitmon and Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney and going straight into another M5 go-round with an inspired new album, "Stroke Manor," and a date at Wilco's Solid Sound fest in two weekends. (8 p.m. Thu., Turf Club, $16.)

Twin Cities Jazz Festival: The 21st annual event will feature a homeboy headliner, Jose James, the acclaimed jazz-soul-hip-hop stylist, returning next Friday to present his tribute to Bill Withers. Next Saturday's headliner is award-winning jazz vocalist Nnenna Freelon. More than 300 acts, including saxophonist/singer Grace Kelly and stalwart reedman James Carter, will participate in the three-day free fest. Cuban singer Mayito Rivera and pianist Jorge Luis Pacheco team up with Charanga Tropical for Thursday's kickoff. (Thu.-next Sat., Mears Park and other spots in St. Paul, free, twincitiesjazzfestival.com)

Summer Skolstice: It's another new multi-day, multi-genre festival in a curious location: the Vikings practice stadium. Opening night sounds like Ribfest revisited with "Jessie's Girl" hitmaker Rick Springfield, the still-handsome '80s heartthrob, and "Two Tickets to Paradise" purveyor Eddie Money. Next Friday's all-female lineup brings frequent visitors "X's and O's" blues-rocker Elle King and "Glamorous Life" diva Sheila E. plus seldom-seen soul siren Joss Stone. Slated for next Saturday are St. Paul & the Broken Bones, those funky Southern soulmen who open for the Stones on Friday in Chicago and killed it in St. Paul at the Palace Theatre this year, and Prince protege Judith Hill, who has a command of many funky and soulful sounds. (Thu.-next Sat., TCO Performance Center, Eagan, $45-$100)