Garth Brooks: A masterful, if hammy, showman with a jukebox full of winners, he may not be a staple on country radio anymore, but he’s popular enough to fill the Vikings stadium twice. Expect two dozen songs, including some select covers and a cameo appearance by Trisha Yearwood, his wife, who has a formidable catalog of her own. In a typically Garth move, all tickets have the same friends-in-low-places price. See our tally of how Brooks’ career stacks up against other top-selling acts at startribune.com/music. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., U.S. Bank Stadium, Mpls., sold out.)

Skating Polly: Heralded by none other than the members of X, for whom they opened on tour in 2017, this classic-sounding fuzz-punk trio is led by Oklahoma City-reared step-siblings Kelli Mayo and Peyton Bighorse, who started making music together before Kelli’s 10th birthday. Now she’s 19 and they have five albums to their name, including last year’s blissful “The Make It All Show.” Seattle’s Monsterwatch and local faves Strange Relations open. (8:30 p.m. Fri., 7th St. Entry, Mpls., $12.)

Romantica: Slowed by illness and general life business over the past couple years, Irish Americana troubadour Ben Kyle and his Twin Cities rock band are gearing up to trek across the Atlantic for the Summer Pie Festival in Mallorca — Spain + pie = dream gig — and tack on a show in Kyle’s native Belfast. They’re hosting a local kick-off/warm-up party at what’s turning into one of the Cities’ best-loved listening rooms. (8 p.m. Fri., Parkway Theater, $20-$25.)

The Tallest Man on Earth: Elegant and experimental Swedish strummer Kristian Matsson, who’s spent downtime hanging out and working in and around the Twin Cities, is back with his first album in four years, “I Love You. It’s a Fever Dream,” inspired by divorce and death but still bright-eyed and hopeful. He’s playing an “evening with” show, a long one with no opener and seats added to the main floor. (8:30 p.m. Fri., Palace Theatre, St. Paul, $40.)

Omara Portuondo: Introduced to U.S. audiences in the 1990s with the outstanding Buena Vista Social Club, the Cuban diva is on her worldwide farewell Last Kiss Tour. The 88-year-old bolero legend sounded as remarkable as ever on last year’s “Omara Siempre” album, and concert reviews have raved about her presence, singing and musicians. She’ll be joined by pianist Roberto Fonseca, percussionist Andres Coayo, drummer Ruly Herrera and bassist Yandy Martinez. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Ordway, St. Paul, $48-$79)

Gear Daddies: After an inexplicable 19-year hiatus from the club that fostered them in the late ’80s, Martin Zellar and his good-timey country-rock band from Austin, Minn., returned to First Ave in 2015 and have been having a great time there every year since with this standing annual gig. (9 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, Mpls., sold out.)

Dee Dee Bridgewater: Backed by a first-rate band, the jazz-soul veteran returns with a thrillingly soulful show exploring the R&B and blues sounds she heard growing up in Memphis. Drawn from her 2017 album “Memphis ... Yes, I’m Ready,” the set list includes “The Thrill Is Gone,” “I Can’t Stand the Rain” and “Try a Little Tenderness,” in which she out-Otises Otis Redding. (7 & 9:30 p.m. Sat., Dakota, Mpls., $30-$65)

Pink: With last week’s release “Hurts 2B Human,” the consistently impressive pop superstar continues to assert her inspiring underdog persona, with assists from Khalid and Chris Stapleton. Despite the welcomed new record, Pink remains on the second leg of her deservedly acclaimed Beautiful Trauma Tour, showcasing her potent voice, dynamic staging and daring acrobatics — plus a couple of new songs. Opening is “Issues” hitmaker Julia Michaels, who has written hits for Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Janelle Monae and others. (7:30 p.m. Sun., Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $69 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Lizzo: The ex-Minneapolitan singer/rapper is finally returning home after turning 31 this past week and landing at No. 6 on Billboard’s album chart with her first full-length for Atlantic, “Cuz I Love You.” Longtime fans will love how much her live act has evolved. Talya Parx — co-writer of Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” — opens. (8 p.m. Sun., Palace Theatre, St. Paul, sold out.)

The 1975: Less than a half-year after issuing their widely acclaimed third album, “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships,” sweet-voiced brooder Matthew Healy and his ambitious, Manchester, U.K.-reared synth-pop band are ready to drop another album by summer. The latest one sealed the group’s status as one of England’s biggest bands of the moment, with its lush if sometimes precious blend of Erasure-style electro-drama and Panic! at the Disco rockiness. Their U.S. status is still more cultish, but big enough to sell out well in advance here. (7 p.m. Tue., Armory, 600 S. 5th St., Mpls., sold out.)

Snow Patrol: Last seen in town opening for Ed Sheeran in the biggest room in town, the brooding British rock band of “Chasing Cars” fame will be more in its element at First Ave, touting its first album in seven years, “Wildness.” We Are Scientists and Ryan McMullan open. (8 p.m. Wed., First Avenue, sold out.)

My Brightest Diamond: Already a captivating performer with her operatic voice and experimental blend of rock, neo-classical and electronic styles, Shara Nova upped her live game even more over the past year, taking on tours with Stars and Death Cab for Cutie. Her latest album, “A Million and One,” was equal parts St. Vincent and Kate Bush. Michigan opener Tunde Olaniran has a sexy and playful electro-R&B sound. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Cedar Cultural Center, Mpls., all ages, $18-$20.)

Deer Tick: The Replacements-loving Boston twang-rock band came back from hiatus with a vengeance in 2017 with two eponymous albums (“Vol. 1” and “2”), and now it sounds like the fellas are having a ton of fun with a new album of outtakes and covers from those sessions, “Mayonnaise,” which they’re touting with a similarly freewheeling tour. Courtney Marie Andrews opens. (8 p.m. Wed., Fine Line, $25.)

Los Cardencheros de Sapioriz: One of the coolest bookings yet at the Hook & Ladder, Minneapolis’ adventurous nonprofit performance space, this male vocal trio from the Sapioriz ranchland area of Durango, Mexico, specializes in a traditional brand of mournful, a cappella folk songs that an NPR writer described as “one of the most stunning, honest and unpretentious forms of music I have ever encountered.” They’ve rarely been north of the border, even after gaining more attention from the 2017 documentary “A Morir a los Desiertos.” The film will be screened to kick off the night. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Hook & Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $12-$15, thehookmpls.com.)