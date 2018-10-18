Umphrey’s McGee: One of the harder-rocking jam bands of the day, the Chicago sextet is settling in for its second multi-night stand at St. Paul’s reborn theater after issuing a companion LP and EP in recent months, “It’s You” and “It’s Not Them.” Aqueous from Buffalo, N.Y., opens. (7 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Palace Theatre, $35-$40.)

David Sanborn: The always funky jazz sax man might have a slightly different flavor of funk because his regular keyboardist, the Twin Cities’ own Ricky Peterson, is on tour with Fleetwood Mac now. Geoffrey Keezer is on piano for these gigs. (7 & 9 p.m. Fri., Dakota Jazz Club, $30-$60.)

Phil Cook: The omnipresent MVP of Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires festival — and his bandmate in their ’00s group DeYarmond Edison before Cook launched Megafaun — is back in town with his rootsy, Southern-soulful solo entourage, featuring local hero JT Bates on drums. His new album, “People Are My Drug,” sounds like a full-length pairing of the Staples with the Band. (9 p.m. Fri., Turf Club, $16-$18.)

Porcupine: Frontman Casey Virock, bassist Greg Norton (ex-Hüsker Dü) and famously mighty local drummer Ian Prince have been steamrolling audiences of late with their beautifully frayed, artfully evocative ’90s-brand roar-rock, adding a sizable buzz behind the release party for their second album, “What You’ve Heard Isn’t Real.” Illinois quartet Poster Children opens. (11 p.m. Fri., Icehouse, $10.)

Ed Sheeran: He’s just one guy with a guitar and loop machines, but he’ll fill Minneapolis’ newest enclosed stadium with people and sound. He’s the same pop star who played Xcel Energy Center last year and the Varsity Theater in 2014. But Sheeran has so many new songs like “Perfect” and “Shape of You” that tug at the heart strings of young women that he has graduated to stadiums after only three albums. Snow Patrol and Lauv open. (7 p.m. Sat. U.S. Bank Stadium, Mpls., $37.50-$117.50, ticketmaster.com)

Florence + the Machine: The towering-voiced Florence Welch has never matched the commercial success of her triumphant 2009 megahit “Dog Days Are Over,” but she has garnered ample acclaim for her three albums since then, including the new “High As Hope.” She has also built up a sizable diehard audience with her dramatic, high-energy live shows. Seattle synth-pop charmer Perfume Genius opens. (7 p.m. Sat., Target Center, $40-$100.)

Ray LaMontagne: On this year’s “Part of the Light,” his seventh album, the New England strummer suggests Pink Floyd without all the layers of sound. He’s trippier than he used to be, which isn’t all bad. (7:30 p.m. Sat. State Theatre, $65-$89.50)

Kyle: The poppy, 25-year-old Southern California rapper broke big last year with the Lil Yachty-buoyed hit “iSpy” and followed it up with the playful, breezy debut album “Light of Mine.” He’s out doing his first headlining shows with Marc E. Bossy opening. (9 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $25-$30.)

Jain: French electro-pop singer Jeanne Galice, 26, is making an overdue return to town touting her second album, “Souldier,” which furthers her playful blend of vaguely Caribbean, laid-back beats with rhythmic, repetitive hooks, evidenced by the Current-rotating single “Alright.” She’s even more fun on stage than she is on record. (9 p.m. Sat., Fine Line, sold out.)

Eric Hutchinson: The poppy but poetic Boston strummer has a surprisingly fun new album that’s all about being down-and-out (“Modern Happiness”) and he has Minneapolis’ own Ian Allison on bass. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Pantages Theatre, $31-$39.)

Steven Page: On this year’s “Heal Thyself, Pt. 2: Discipline,” the former Barenaked Ladies frontman favors a bright, almost Britpop sound to address his health issues without going into details about his bipolar disorder. By the by, in March, he sang with BNL for the first time in nine years when the group was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards. (6 p.m. Sun. Dakota, $25-$35)

Phil Collins: His music was everywhere in the 1980s and early ’90s with such smashes as “In the Air Tonight” and “Sussudio.” Then he thankfully disappeared for a while. Rumors circulated that he’d retired, especially after his 2004-05 farewell tour. But in 2016, the veteran British rocker published his autobiography, “Not Dead Yet,” and now he’s in the midst of a 64-show tour to prove that despite a fragile body, he’s alive, singing material from both his solo career and his Genesis days, with his teenage son subbing for him on drums. (8 p.m. Sun., Target Center, $50-$275)

Twenty-One Pilots: The Grammy-winning Ohio rock duo that shot to fame with the digi-emo ear-candy 2015 hits “Ride” and “Stressed Out” has only gotten bigger, thanks in part to its spectacle-filled live shows. Singer Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun just dropped the follow-up album, “Trench,” less mopey and more fiery than its predecessor, promising an extra-energetic appearance for their second local arena headlining date. AWOL Nation and Max Frost open. (7 p.m. Sun., Xcel Energy Center, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, only $179-$229 platinum seats remain, ticketmaster.com.)

Lisa Stansfield: The husky-voiced British pop singer, whose 1989 hit “All Around the World” remains a staple at karaoke bars and drag shows, is on her first North American tour in two decades touting a new album, “Deeper.” Chris Koza opens. (7:30 p.m. Mon., Pantages Theatre, $43-$53.)

Fleetwood Mac: The Big Mac has changed personnel once again. Lindsey Buckingham is out; Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House are in. Also in are pre-Buckingham oldies such as “Oh Well” and “Black Magic Woman,” along with songs from Petty and Crowded House. Plus: Everyone in the band is getting along. (8 p.m. Mon., Xcel Energy Center, $69.50 and up)

MC50: The last man touring from Detroit’s legendary proto-punk band the MC5, guitarist Wayne Kramer came up with a novel way of celebrating their 50th anniversary. He recruited members of younger bands influenced by the 5, including Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayall, Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty and Faith No More bassist Billy Gould. Along with singer Marcus Durant, they will perform the “Kick Out the Jams” album in full and other favorites. The Detroit Cobras open. (8 p.m. Tue., Varsity Theater, $36, ticketmaster.com.)

Kali Uchis: After appearing on the latest Gorillaz album and touring as Lana del Rey’s opener earlier this year, the 24-year-old Colombia native is headlining clubs behind her buzzing debut album, “Isolation.” It’s a low-key, laid-back but high-concept collection, with seductive and psychedelic electro-Latino R&B grooves, evidenced by the single “After the Storm.” Prince-inspired New Yorker Gabriel Garzón-Montano opens. (8 p.m. Tue., First Avenue, $30, first-avenue.com.)

Dom Flemons: It’s been five years since he left the Grammy-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops. Like his old bandmate Rhiannon Giddens, he is interested in history. His new album, “Dom Flemons Presents Black Cowboys,” an exploration of western music by African-Americans, is a worthy addition to the Smithsonian Folkways catalog. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Cedar Cultural Center, $18-$20)