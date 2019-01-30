Matt Wilson & His Orchestra: After mixing it up between solo efforts, the Flops and Twilight Hours since his days co-helming the regionally beloved late-'80s band Trip Shakespeare, the song master behind "Toolmaster of Brainerd" is debuting a new ensemble that's all-acoustic but also lushly layered. The "orchestra" features Quillan Roe on banjo, Jacques Wait on bass and harpist Phala Tracy. They have new songs to play, including the philosophically poppy single "Real Life," and will also revisit some of Wilson's older tunes. (9:30 p.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., Dakota, Mpls., $15-$25, dakotacooks.com.)

Disturbed: The first hard-rock arena show of the year is also the first local arena-headlining date for Disturbed, who crossed over into the mainstream with their dark and dreary remake of Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" in 2015. The dramatic Chicago rockers re-upped their success with last year's album "Evolution" and the full-steaming single "Are You Ready." They land here on the second night of a tour with Canadian mainstays Three Days Grace, whose latest, "Outsider," is up for a Juno Award for album of the year. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Target Center, Mpls., $35-$60, axs.com.)

Devil Makes Three: Vintage-sounding yet playful and inventive, this banjo-laced Southern California acoustic trio has a good Twin Cities following thanks in part to their friendship with Trampled by Turtles. They're back in town touting a new album, "Chains Are Broken," with the Lost Dog String Band. (9 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, Mpls., $25-$30.)

Dorothy: Another young Zeppelin-echoing throwback act in the vein of Greta Van Fleet, the Los Angeles hard-rock band — named after fiery singer Dorothy Martin — kicked up a buzz and landed in Jay-Z's Roc Nation roster in 2014 led by the ne'er-do-well single "After Midnight." They returned with a sophomore album last year, "28 Days in the Valley," which shows the imprint of 4 Non Blondes, whose leader Linda Perry co-wrote most of the songs with Martin. (8 p.m. Fri., Varsity Theater, Mpls., $20.)

Last Import: Another noisy trio of young women who've sparked a local buzz, the fun rockers graduate from frequent shows at all-ages venues such as the Garage in Burnsville for the release of their eponymous full-length debut, more alt-rocky than riot-grrrly in tone. (8 p.m. Fri., 7th Street Entry, Mpls., $10-$12.)

P.O.S.: After cutting loose with Astronautalis in their Four Fists project in recent months, the Doomtree rap star is doing a short string of solo dates to mark the 10th anniversary reissue of his album "Never Better." His third album showed off his punky roots and cemented some of his fieriest concert staples, including "Drumroll (We're All Thirsty)," "Savion Glover" and "Low Light Low Life. He's performing the record in full with opening sets by minimalist punk queens Kitten Forever and former Lookbook singer Maggie Morrison's new vehicle Margret. (9 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $20.)

Kacey Musgraves: After opening sets for Little Big Town and Harry Styles last year in the Twin Cities, she's headlining and celebrating all the glory of her "Golden Hour," the acclaimed pop-country record that's a Grammy finalist for album of the year and won top honors at the CMA Awards. Set lists from the tour indicate a huge helping of "Golden Hour" plus a couple choice cuts from the Texas native's delightfully clever, deliciously twangy, slightly subversive two previous country albums. Liza Anne opens. (8 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, St. Paul, sold out).

Dylan Scott: He's a Nashville newcomer who gained traction with his singles "My Girl" and "Hooked" from his 2016 self-titled debut, an album that was reissued in 2017. On April 26, he's set to drop a six-song EP, "Nothing to Do Town." (9 p.m. Sat., Varsity Theater, $32)

Jesse McCartney: The former Dream Street member and Disney Channel heartthrob will revisit his '00s heyday with "Body Language" and "Leavin'" and offer his firt new music in five years, including the singles "Better with You" and "Wasted." (7:30 p.m. Sat., State Theatre, Mpls., $32 and up)

Barb Ryman: The Minneapolis singer-songwriter has been missing from the scene for six years after undergoing four surgeries to deal with macular degeneration (she can miraculously see again). She's back with the aptly titled "Breathe," her seventh CD. With her crystalline voice and acoustic guitar, she sounds like she comes from the Baez/Collins/Mitchell school of folk music, but these songs are deeply spiritual, addressing journeys, destinies and connections. Ryman calls it "new-age folk." We call it amazingly graceful. (12:45 p.m. Sun., Lake Harriet Spiritual Community, Mpls., free, barbryman.com)

Interpol: Call it a comeback. The moody, Joy Division- and Bowie-channeling New York rock band broke out of a creative rut with its first album in four years, the snarling, smoking "Marauder." The band's revived energy can be traced back to the well-received 15th anniversary tour for its beloved debut, "Turn on the Bright Lights." A few of those old faves are welcome again, but bring on the new jams, lads. Grunge-poppy New York trio Sunflower Bean opens. (7 p.m. Tue., Palace Theatre, $40, eTix.com.)

Naked Giants: One of our favorite newcomers at South by Southwest last year, the fuzz-rocky, bombastic Seattle trio has dropped a new EP, "Green Fuzz," and is playing some headlining dates ahead of a tour with Car Seat Headrest. (8 p.m. Thu., Turf Club, $12-$14.)

LP: The veteran New York pro, who has written songs for Christina Aguilera, Rihanna and Backstreet Boys, dropped her fifth album in December. "Heart to Mouth" covers the spectrum from well-orchestrated pop to assertive rock. The opener "Dreamcatcher" is pure Stevie Nicks while the closer "Special" evokes Chrissie Hynde. (8:30 p.m. Thu., First Avenue, sold out)