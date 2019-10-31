Celine Dion: After a pioneering 16-year Las Vegas residency, the Canadian pop diva is finally hitting the road, making her first Twin Cities appearance since 2008. The French-speaking powerhouse-cum-fashionista will deliver her 12th English language album, "Courage," two weeks after our show. Let the chest pounding begin. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Target Center, Mpls., $49.50 & up)

Alessia Cara: After short but high-impact appearances at Shawn Mendes' Target Center show and KDWB's Jingle Ball, the "Scars to Your Beautiful" and "Stay" singer is finally headlining her owns Pains of Growing Tour. A more family-friendly venue would have been ideal for the 23-year-old Canadian, whose songs preach self-love for teens. But at least it's not on a school night, and plenty of older fans have also been wooed by the smart, soulful pop of the 2018 Grammy winner for best new artist. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, $39, ticketmaster.com.)

Prairie Fire Lady Choir & PaviElle: Now an annual tradition for the PFLC crew, the adventurous 60-member women's choir is pairing up with one of the local music scene's brightest soloists and songwriters to debut some new collaborations, dubbed "Months of Moon," in a fall concert at the equally community-minded Cedar. Here's hoping PaviElle joins in on some of their adaptations of funky and poppy modern tunes, too. (8 p.m. Fri., Cedar Cultural Center, Mpls., all ages, $15-$20.)

Tiffany Young: If you don't discount her because she's American, this 28-year-old singer qualifies as one of the biggest names in K-Pop after her tenure in the South Korean vocal group Girls' Generation. She's back living in her native California after a decade in South Korea, and she's testing the waters for the genre's U.S. marketability with her recent EP "Magnetic Moon" and a new remix of the single "Run for Your Life." It all shows a heavy Lady Gaga/Madonna influence, and her live show reportedly follows suit with lots of visual pizazz and dancing. (7 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., all ages, $30, first-avenue.com.)

Open Mike Eagle: The dangerously funny but smartly ideological rapper from Chicago has been busy offstage working on the small screen of late in his Comedy Central series "The New Negroes" and a new wrestling-related documentary, "Callback," but he's back on the road and helping the Current's weekly hip-hop show "The Message" celebrate its first anniversary. (9 p.m. Fri., Turf Club, St. Paul, $17.)

Rhiannon Giddens: While her deep knowledge of southern folk music made her a key player in Ken Burns' "Country Music" TV series for PBS, banjo and violin virtuoso Rhiannon Giddens shows off her affinity for folk music from across the Atlantic Ocean on "There Is No Other," her new Joe Henry-produced album with Italian jazz percussionist Francesco Turrisi, laced with Mediterranean and North African sounds alongside lyrics of freedom and displacement. (7 p.m. Fri., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $50-$75, dakotacooks.com)

Peter Hook & the Light: More than a decade since his split with his bandmates in New Order and Joy Division, the pioneering British alt-rock bassist continues to keep it interesting playing his old groups' material on tour. This time, he's promising to play all of N.O.'s "Technique" and "Republic" albums from 1989 and 1993, respectively, in addition to an opening set of JD tunes. Jake Rudh will also DJ. (9 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $27.50.)

Janiva Magness: The well-traveled blues-rocker, who spent her salad days in the Twin Cities, takes on John Fogerty's songs on this fall's inspired "Change in the Weather," her 15th album. She adds a Tina-like grit, a Bonnie-like swag and her own Southern soul vibe to these swampy rock classics. Highlights: "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" as a slow spiritual and "Don't You Wish It Was True" as a dobro-spiked front-porch blues duet with Taj Mahal. This year, Magness also authored her memoir "Weeds Like Us," which addresses suicide, sexual abuse, mental illness, violence and music in her hardscrabble life. (7 p.m. Sat., Dakota, Mpls., $25-$40)

Mason Ramsey: The "Walmart Yodeling Kid" who became a viral sensation last year with a YouTube video of "Lovesick Blues" was featured more recently on a remix of Lil Nas X's megahit "Old Town Road." The cuteness factor for this yodeling 12-year-old from Golcanda, Ill., is almost as high as the novelty value of the cookie-cutter country tunes on his debut album. (8 p.m. Sat., Fine Line, Mpls., 18 & older, $16-$30.)

Dumpster Juice: The merry, scary, hairy sludge-punk band is reforming again to mark the 10th anniversary of the closing of its favorite old haunt, the Uptown Bar, at the venue closest in spirit to it. Metallic wild boys Trim Reaper open. (9 p.m. Sat., Mortimer's, Mpls., $7.)

Tyler Childers: Already announced as the opening act for Sturgill Simpson's big spring tour, this 28-year-old old-school twanger might be bigger than his fellow Kentuckian by that point. His second album, "Country Squire," landed at No. 1 on the Billboard country chart with help from Simpson, who co-produced it, but also with the accolades he built up for his previous LP, "Purgatory." A clever songwriter and a moving, semi-bluegrassy singer, Childers has two nights here to settle in and step it up as a live performer. (7 p.m. Sun. & Mon., First Avenue, sold out.)

Rachel & Vilray: Lake Street Dive singer Rachel Price has branched out from her high-energy jazz-pop band for a mellower side project that just dropped its eponymous album on Nonesuch Records. We know her bandmates approve of her partner, since he's a guitarist/singer/songwriter they all worked with at the New England Conservatory of Music. Vilray writes hushed, lightly jazzy, unabashedly vintage love songs that Billie Holiday might've sung. He's found the perfect vocalist in the sultry and smoky-voiced Price, and they're playing the perfect room in Minneapolis. (8 p.m. Sun., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $30, thecedar.org.)

Preservation Hall Jazz Band: The storied ensemble may be renowned for making traditional New Orleans jazz in a weathered 1803 building in the French Quarter, but when the current incarnation went to Cuba in 2015 to trace its musical roots, the results were an acclaimed new documentary, "A Tuba to Cuba," and an excitingly invigorating soundtrack album. Now the group has taken to the road with Cuban singer Yusa to celebrate the musical mashup. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, $25-$30)

Herb Pilhofer Trio: One of the grand names in the history of Minnesota music — he was the Guthrie Theater's original music director, and co-founded the essential Sound 80 studio — returns to his first love, jazz piano, after an 18-year absence from the stage. The 88-year-old will be joined by bassist Gordy Johnson and drummer Michael Pilhofer, his son. (7:30 p.m. Tue.-Wed., Crooners, Fridley, $25)

Danny Brown: The nervy, gnarly, old-school-leaning Detroit hip-hop wordsmith is out touring for his fifth album, "uknowhatimsayin," executive-produced by Q-Tip. Fiery, feminist London rapper Ashnikko opens. (8 p.m. Tue., First Avenue, $30.)

Julia Michaels: The Iowa-born singer-songwriter may be best known for her 2017 confessional hit "Issues," but she's a songwriter for hire as well as a prolific recording artist. This year, she's dropped two EPs as part of her "Inner Monologue" triptych and penned songs recorded by Selena Gomez, Pink and James Bay, among others. U.K. singer Rhys Lewis opens. (7 p.m. Wed., First Avenue, $25-$30)

Tierney Sutton: With her affinity for themed albums (songs associated with Frank Sinatra, Joni Mitchell and Bill Evans), this veteran Milwaukee-reared jazz vocalist has delivered "Screenplay," a commendable three-star collection of cool treatments of cinema music. She seduces on "What Are You Doing for the Rest of Your Life," removes the saccharine from "Hopelessly Devoted to You" and adds a finger-snapping hipster vibe to "If I Only Had a Brain." (7 p.m. Thu., Dakota, $35-$45)

Low Cut Connie & Big Freedia: Two road-tested live acts that know how to start a party. That's about the extent of the similarities between piano pounder Adam Weiner and his southern-flavored Philadelphia band and New Orleans rapper and bounce queen Freedia, and that should be enough to bring out their respective fans. The LCC crew, whose tunes "Boozophilia" and "Beverly" are staples at 89.3 the Current, will kick off the show and then back Freedia for her performance. Sounds ridiculously fun. (8 p.m. Thu., First Avenue, $22-$25.)