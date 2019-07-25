Cardi B: Felony charges from a nightclub brawl haven’t kept the Bronx rapper/singer from keeping up gig appearances. That’s good news for Twin Cities fans, who’ve waited a long time to see a real performance by the “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” hitmaker after she canceled from the Bruno Mars tour and short-changed crowds in her Super Bowl LII appearances here. In the meantime she became the first woman to win the Grammy for best rap album and has earned mostly good marks as a live performer. Kevin Gates and Saweetie open. (7 p.m. Sat., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $50-$575. axs.com.)

Jawbox: On its first tour of the 21st century — a 12-city jaunt that wraps in Chicago the following night — this intense, vein-popping, roar-rock quartet from the D.C. area recorded for Ian MacKaye’s Dischord label in the early ’90s and influenced many of the emo bands of the ’00s. One of its biggest local fans, Justin Courtney Pierre of Motion City Soundtrack, opens with his solo band. (8:30 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, Mpls., $28.)

Bobby Lyle: Celebrating his 75th birthday with two hometown shows in March wasn’t enough for this keyboard giant, who has released 15 albums and served as music director for the likes of Bette Midler and Anita Baker. This weekend he’s performing four gigs in three different configurations at Crooners. His jazz-funk band hits the club’s lounge at 7:30 p.m. Friday while it’s solo piano at 6 p.m. Saturday in the intimate Dunsmore Room and his organ trio outside at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (6161 Hwy. 65 NE., Fridley. $25-$30. 763-571-9020.)

Palmfest 2019: The fun indoor/outdoor tradition at one of Minneapolis’ most beloved old dive bars has taken on new life under new musician owner Tony Zaccardi, starting with a Friday night warm-up featuring Monica LaPlante, Jillian Rae and surfy rockers the Black Widows alongside weekly regulars the Liquor Pigs. The big Saturday blowout boasts an 8 p.m. reunion by one of the scene’s most underrated bands of the ’00s, Kentucky Gag Order, plus noontime sets by Portal III with Charlie Parr, afternoon slots with West Bank mainstays Cornbread Harris and John Beach, and nighttime shenanigans with rootsy pickers Wet Denim and the Dang Ol’ Tri’ole and the rowdy rock bliss of Eleganza! (5 p.m. Fri. & noon Sat., Palmer’s Bar, 500 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., free.)

The Ocean Blue: Originally a Hershey, Pa., band that sounded very British when it earned regular rotation on MTV’s “120 Minutes” in the late-’80s, this jangly, brooding and buoyant pop-rock band has been Minnesotan for the past decade since the relocation of frontman David Schelzel, who’s also now a part of the all-star group 5 Billion in Diamonds with famed producer and Garbage man Butch Vig. Schelzel’s main vehicle just dropped a lush, lovely new album for the local Korda label, “Kings and Queens/Knaves and Thieves,” and are joining the Graveyard Club for a double release party. (9 p.m. Fri., Fine Line, $15.)

Sherwin Linton: The Twin Cities’ most storied country singer is celebrating his 80th birthday with a busy slate around the state this week with wife Pam Linton and their band the Cotton Kings, including a free show at the scenic Lake Harriet Bandshell (7:30 p.m. Mon.), plus a return to the rustic Midwest Country Theatre in Sandstone (3 p.m. Sat., $20) and three afternoon sets at the Wright County Fair in Howard Lake (2-5 p.m. Sun.).

John Paul White: He just released his third solo album since the breakup of his Grammy-winning duo the Civil Wars. And, despite mocking musical nostalgia in the opening track “The Good Old Days,” he’s assembled a loving shout-out to classic countrypolitan Nashville on “The Hurting Kind,” with assists from vets Bill Anderson and Bobby Braddock as well as kindred traditionalists Lee Ann Womack and Jamey Johnson. Highlights: “Yesterday’s Love,” a gorgeous, twangy Everly Brothers-like reflection, and “You Lost Me,” a flush of heartache set to a fiddle- and-pedal steel fueled country waltz. (8 p.m. Sat. Turf Club, St. Paul, $20-$25, etix.com)

Lord Huron: The first of this year’s First Avenue co-promoted concerts outside Minneapolis’ biggest brewery offers yet another new gig setting for Michigan native Ben Schneider and his elegant folk-rock unit, who opened for Trampled at the State Fair last summer after prior sets at the Palace, Northrop and main room helped along by a series of 89.3 the Current playlist staples such as “Wait by the River” and “Fool for Love.” Rosemount native Alicia Bognanno’s grungy powerhouse band Bully opens. (6 p.m. Sat., Surly Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls. 18 & older, $40.)

Grumpy’s Big Kahuna Bash: A parking lot in Roseville is not much of stand-in for a Hawaiian beach, but the surf-rock riffs of local guitar legend Tony Andreason of Trashmen fame are as authentic as can be. He’s heading up this tiki-themed party with the Surf Dawgs as his backers at 5 p.m., featuring fellow guitar great Zippy Caplan of the Litter. Elvis impersonator Anthony Shore, Old Pastrami and the Black Widows also perform. (1 p.m.-midnight Sat., Grumpy’s Roseville, 2801 Snelling Av. N., $10.)

Conor Oberst: Omaha’s poetic indie-rock hero has played a wide assortment of venues in the Twin Cities, going back to when he was a rising teenage star recording as Bright Eyes in the late ’90s, and on up to the vibrant gig at First Avenue last March by Better Oblivion Community Center, his new band with Phoebe Bridgers. He has yet to play under the stars and citronella smoke at the zoo amphitheater, though, which should make a nice setting for what sounds like a loose and laid-back tour with a four-piece backing band and plenty of Bright Eyes tunes. New York songwriter Joanna Sternberg opens. (7:30 p.m. Sun., Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley, $46, eTix.com.)

David Ellefson: While his pioneering thrash metal band Megadeth is on hiatus due to the illness of frontman Dave Mustaine and their planned summer tourmate, Ozzy Osbourne, co-founding bassist Ellefson — also now an author, instructor and proprietor of his namesake coffee company — is returning to his native state for a night of music and storytelling that he’s dubbed “Basstory.” Archer, Green Death and Kublai Kahn also perform with DJ Danny Sigelman. (7 p.m. Mon., Turf Club, St. Paul, $20-$25.)

Tame Impala: Aussie astro-pop groover Kevin Parker and his mellow-cool band haven’t issued an album since 2015, but they’ve obviously risen in stature considerably despite the long lull. They’re going from playing one night at First Ave that year to two outdoor gigs at the 5,000-plus capacity field next to the Surly brewery. The falsetto-favoring Parker has tailored their 2019 sets to nighttime settings such as Coachella and other festivals, with moody lighting and stargaze-y music, so the venue should suit their long-awaited return. Local electro-soul man Velvet Negroni opens. (5:30 p.m. Tue. & Wed., Surly Festival Field, sold out.)

Tenacious D: Juvenile humor, political commentary and apocalyptic visions. Would you expect anything else from Jack Black and Kyle Gass? On their first tour in five years, this musical comedy duo is supporting its new album, “Post-Apocalypto,” which has a companion animated series on Tenacious D’s YouTube channel. Opening is Wynchester, featuring members of Tenacious D’s backup band. (7:30 p.m. Tue.-Wed., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul. Sold out.)

Peter Asher and Albert Lee: Two Brits who have long lived in the States, the Beatles insider who was half of Peter and Gordon (of “A World without Love” fame) teams up with the ace guitarist known for his work with Emmylou Harris, Eric Clapton and Bill Wyman. (7 p.m. Tue.-Wed., Dakota, Mpls., $40-$45)

Steve Forbert: A singer-songwriter from Jimmie Rodgers’ hometown of Meridian, Miss., he arrived in New York City in his late teens, scored a memorable hit with “Romeo’s Tune” in his mid-20s and, after 40 years on the circuit, has written a memoir, “Big City Cat: My Life in Folk Rock.” Of course, there’s a companion album to go with it, “The Magic Tree.” (7 p.m. Thu., Dakota, $25-$35)