Dawes: The locally beloved Los Angeles band of “That Western Skyline” notoriety has fully transformed from a rootsy Americana ensemble to a slicker, ’80s-flavored pop/rock act over the past two albums — so much so that some songs on the latest LP, “Password,” might be mistaken for outtakes from the “St. Elmo’s Fire” soundtrack. Whichever their preference, fans can expect plenty of old and new songs at this lengthier “evening with” concert, no opener. (8 p.m. Fri., Palace Theater, $40.)

Genital Panic: Her hometown Twin Cities fans have long known how well Tina Schlieske of Tina & the B-Sides fame can rev up a rock club, but they’ve never heard her hit the throttle as hard as she does in her new Austin, Texas-reared feminist punk band. Openly inspired by menopause, artist Valie Export and the politics of the day, the group debuted to roaring approval at the SXSW music fest in March. They’re making their local debut timed to the release of their debut EP, with a Trump-inspired title — rhymes with “Lucy Nabber” — and ultra-angsty songs that will truly grab you. Zoo Animal’s Holly Hansen and American Housewife open. (8:30 p.m. Sat., 7th Street Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $12-$15, first-avenue.com.)

Buffalo Tom: One of the best melodic alt-rock acts of the early-’90s, the Boston trio landed a minor hit with “Taillights Fade” but was for the most part lost to the grungier flavor of the day. Frontman Bill Janovitz is back on tour with the original lineup and their first album in seven years, “Quiet and Peace.” (8 p.m. Fri., Varsity Theater, $25.)

Gary Clark Jr.: Another year, another upgrade in venue size, and yet another sold-out Twin Cities gig by the fiery Texas bluesman, who has received decent airplay on 89.3 the Current but has otherwise built his local following the old-fashioned way: with an amazing live performance. He’s been hard at work on a purportedly “dark” new album but is back on the road playing pretty nearly the same set list he did before. At least having him outdoors will be a nice change of pace this time. Texas trio Think No Think opens. (6:30 p.m. Sat., Surly Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Av. S., Mpls., sold out.)

Toby Keith: Usually accustomed to playing festivals, fairs and casinos, this red Solo cup-toasting country stalwart returns for a more intimate outdoor show on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. An equal opportunity rabble rouser, he’s never afraid to speak his mind, especially in an election year. (7 p.m. Sat. Wayzata Beach Bash, $65-$195)

Prof: It’s the fifth year Minneapolis’ madcap, razor-tongued wordsmith rapper is hosting his own big outdoor bash next to the Cabooze. There’s extra momentum this year in the form of his latest Rhymesayers album “Pookie Baby,” a record that at once shows a more serious side while also channeling the usual amount of insanity. There’s also another wild mix of openers, including Kevin Durant’s least-favorite rapper Lil B, Chicago’s Montana of 300 and locals Mac Irv and Cashinova. (4 p.m. Sat., Cabooze Plaza, all ages, $25-$30.)

Gary Clark Jr. plays a sold-out concert Saturday.

5 Seconds of Summer: The Aussie boy band that dared to play its own instruments is defying the odds again by maintaining an admirable amount of success. Though the Armory is a step down in size from Xcel Center, where the lads played in 2015, it promises to be a packed and rowdy setting as the quartet returns promoting its third album “Youngblood,” the title track from which earned Top 40 airplay with its Maroon 5-like groove. (7 p.m. Sun., the Armory, 600 S. 5th St., Mpls., all ages, $47, ticketmaster.com.)

Bruno Mars: We’re the second city on this second North American leg of his 212-concert 24K Magic World Tour. It’ll probably be pretty much the same show as last summer, which was a pop-soul thriller by the most well-rounded pop-music figure since Prince. Charlie Wilson opens. (8 p.m. Tue.-Wed. Xcel Energy Center, $59.50 and up)

Jesse Colin Young: The voice behind the enduring hippie anthem “Get Together” was such a hit at the Dakota in June that he’s back again. Must be all those old KQRS listeners who adored Young’s 1973 album “Song for Juli.” (7 p.m. Wed. Dakota, $45-$65)

NPG: It’s the NPG on PPV, which translates to New Power Generation on pay-per-view, a livestreaming concert. A collection of mostly former Prince musicians, NPG is taking to First Avenue for the first time, with a new singer, MacKenzie, and drummer, Chris Bailey, who have no connection to the Purple One. Featuring such Paisley Park veterans as Morris Hayes, Sonny Thompson and Tony Mosley, NPG will offer a wide array from Prince’s catalog, with special Purple guests including the Hornheads and Mayte Garcia, Prince’s first wife and a former NPG dancer. (8 p.m. Thu. First Avenue, $31.21)

Marilyn Scott: Probably best known as a California session singer for her work with Tower of Power, the Yellowjackets and Spyro Gyra, she’s put out a series of albums under her own name. The latest, “Standard Blue,” finds her in a melancholy mood interpreting pop and jazz standards. She’ll be accompanied by the West Coast All-Stars, which includes members of the Yellowjackets. (7 p.m. Thu. Dakota, $30-$40)

Beck: After going nine years without a local date, the golden-boy of ’90s alterna-grooves is back for his third Twin Cities show in just over one year, counting last year’s joyous, sold-out Palace set and his echoey opening gig with U2. The “Loser” and “Devil’s Haircut” hitmaker hasn’t changed up his set lists much in the interim, even after dropping his 13th album “Colors” in October, the predictably more up-tempo follow-up to his Grammy-winning downer of an LP, “Morning Phase.” Strokes singer Julian Casbalancas’ digi-punky band the Voidz opens. (8 p.m. Thu., the Armory, 600 S. 5th St., Mpls., sold out, resale tickets $85-$115 via ticketmaster.com.)

Hot Snakes: California punk cult heroes Swami John Reis and Rick Froberg of Drive Like Jehu notoriety have been making more fiery albums under this other band moniker for a decade now, but they took a much-deserved bump up this year with Sub Pop releasing their latest, “Jericho Sirens.” Their Turf Club show in March earned emphatic raves. Blaha and Butcher’s Union open. (9 p.m. Thu., Fine Line, $23.)

White Denim: After losing half its members to Leon Bridges’ band, the deceptively funky Austin, Texas., indie-rock ensemble regrouped without missing a beat on its hazily jubilant new album, “Performance.” (8 p.m. Thu., Turf Club, $18.)