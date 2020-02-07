Brantley Gilbert: The Georgian with the gritty, gravelly voice has been playing the bro-country card for a decade, with a taste for hip-hop and ’80s power chords. Those sounds are all over his fifth album, last fall’s “Fire & Brimstone,” but he also shows his tough yet tender side on “Bad Boy” and his ability to turn a cliché into a hit with “What Happens in a Small Town.” With Dylan Scott and Brandon Lay. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Target Center, Mpls., $45.25-$70.25)

Sarah Morris: After trying her luck in Nashville and winning the Kerrville Folk Fest’s 2018 New Folk award in Texas (see also: Ellis Paul, James McMurtry, Anais Mitchell), the soothingly soulful Americana singer/songwriter has settled back in the Twin Cities and made her best album yet with her local wrecking crew, the Sometimes Guys, titled “All Mine.” Songs like the bright-eyed title track and rollicking “Don’t Come Clean” have Morris wearing her heart and shortcomings on her sleeve and welcoming in other musical pals such as Vickie Emerson, Annie Fitzgerald and rootsy violinist Haley Rydell, who’s also opening this release party. (8:30 p.m. Fri., Turf Club, St. Paul, $12-$15, eTix.com)

Korn: After outliving the nü-metal wave better than most of their mid-’90s peers and surviving personal tragedy in 2018, Jonathan Davis and his Bakersfield-reared crew dropped their best-received album in many years last year, “The Nothing,” bleak but blistering. Now they’re aiming to reclaim their arena-rock glory on tour, and have a reportedly hi-fi production along with a big-name metallic opening act, Breaking Benjamin, which just dropped its latest album, “Aurora,” last week. Bones U.K. also performs. (7 p.m. Fri., Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $47-$57, ticketmaster.com)

Robert Randolph: A mainstay on the jam-band and festival circuits, the ferocious pedal-steel guitarist found a refined sound with a familiar message on last year’s “Brighter Days.” Working in Nashville with in-demand Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, the Highwomen), Randolph offers a cleaner sound and a clearer theme, asserting his spirituality on “Baptise Me,” “Have Mercy” and other tracks. On record, he still rocks with joyous abandon but with less roadhouse grit. (8 p.m. Sat., Fine Line, Mpls., $25-$30)

Otto’s Chemical Lounge: After 37 years, countless rowdy gigs, and albums produced by both of Hüsker Dü’s co-leaders, one of Minneapolis’ most hellacious and reliable punk bands is officially calling this their last gig as the members stay busy with other things. Guitarist Paul Osby is working on a book. Bassist Tom Hazelmyer has his art and record label (Am/Rep). And singer Dale T. Nelson now also fronts the Psychedelic Sounds Of, which opens the show along with Dumpster Juice and the Carnegies. OCL is also saying goodbye with a new compilation album, one of producer/label-operator Terry Katzman’s last projects before his death last year. (8 p.m. Sat., Turf Club, $10-$12.)

Grace Potter: Her third post-Nocturnals solo album, last fall’s “Daylight,” eschewed the slick classic-rock vibe of its predecessor, “Midnight.” Potter’s earthy soulfulness is evident on “Back to Me” (backed by a gospelly Lucius) and her roadhouse swagger propels “On My Way.” She’s found the light once again. (8 p.m. Sat., Palace Theater, St. Paul, $38.50-$63)

Gambler’s Daughter: Actually the daughter of a couple of musicians from Minneapolis, singer/songwriter Jessa Roquet takes on a new stage name and an eclectic sonic backdrop for her debut album, “Serotinous Skin,” full of fantastical but personal tunes and a lush mix of ambient folk-rock, dramatic pop and rootsy acoustic flavor. Two other rising local tunesmiths open, Faith Boblett and Kara Laudon. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Hook & Ladder Theater, Mpls., $12-$15.)

Cody Jinks: After a stint on Rounder Records, this Texan went indie in a big way last October, dropping two full-length albums a week apart. The second one, “The Wanting,” has an easy sound as he gets introspective on loneliness, alcoholism and heartbreak. Highlight: “Same Kind of Crazy as Me.” With Alex Williams and Nikki Lane, both warranting early arrival. (7 p.m. Sat., Armory, Mpls., $55 and up)

Sam Cassidy: His ambitious blend of hi-fi Americana rock and screenwriter-like storytelling on last year’s “Running Blind” made it maybe the most underrated local album of 2019, and now the Minneapolis-based strummer takes it easy with a new acoustic EP, “One More Favor,” featuring acoustic versions of a few LP tracks and one evocative new gem, “Name on the News.” He’s touting it with openers Meg Kirsch and Geoffrey Lamar Wilson. (8 p.m. Sat., Parkway Theater, Mpls., $12-$17)

Eddie Palmieri: At age 83, the nine-time Grammy-winning Latin jazz icon is not slowing down. In 2018, the Nuyorican pianist released two albums, “Full Circle,” on which he reimagined eight compositions from his salsa era, and “Mi Luz Mayor,” which chronicled his love story with his late wife, with a little help from guitarist Carlos Santana and vocalist Gilberto Santa Rosa. (6 & 8:30 p.m. Sun., Dakota, $30-$45)

Manhattan Transfer: In 2018, the veteran vocalese quartet served notice that newcomer Trist Curless, who replaced late founder Tim Hauser in 2014, is fully vested with the new album “Junction.” Produced by former Take 6 co-founder Mervyn Warren, it’s a cool collection, including the finger-snapping “Swing Balboa (Down by the Riverside),” the funky “Shake Ya Boogie” and the hip reworking of a Herbie Hancock tune retitled “Cantaloop (Flip Out).” (7 & 9 p.m. Mon.-Tue., Dakota, Mpls., $35-$65)

Roddy Ricch: It’s not often the artist with the nation’s No. 1 song for four weeks running lands at First Avenue. That shows you how quickly this 21-year-old Compton-reared rapper has blown up since being featured on the late Nipsey Hussle’s Grammy-nominated single, “Racks in the Middle.” His own hit song, “The Box,” touches on the themes of alienation, imprisonment and death heard on his debut album, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.” (8 p.m. Tue., First Avenue, Mpls., sold out.)

Brandi Carlile: To inaugurate the fancy Fillmore Minneapolis — the first built-from-scratch music club in the Twin Cities in recent memory — Live Nation has smartly turned to this Grammy-grabbing Minnesota favorite for three nights featuring different presentations: a trio gig first with longtime collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth (aka the Twins); then a full-band concert, and, on Valentine’s Day, a reprise of her romantic-themed 2010 EP “XOBC.” Look for an extensive preview of the new Fillmore in Sunday's Variety section. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-next Fri., Fillmore Minneapolis, sold out.)