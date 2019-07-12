Basilica Block Party: With Live Nation taking over the booking, the Basilica bash has a decidedly country-rocking Americana feel on Friday, with Grammy-grabbing Kacey Musgraves, California’s retro-sounding Dawes and Minnesota’s own Jayhawks. Another Minnesota classic, Semisonic of “Closing Time” fame, also appears. Saturday’s lineup for this 25th annual church fundraiser feels like the same old eclectic BBP with “I’m Yours” strummer Jason Mraz, Scottish synth-pop trio Chvrches, Canadian electro-poppers ­Metric, potent-voiced singer-songwriter Lissie and the enduring “MMMBop” hitmakers Hanson. (5 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Basilica of St. Mary, Mpls. $70-$125, etix.com.)

Lakefront Music Fest: For its 10th anniversary, Prior Lake’s big shindig ups its game big-time. Two Rock Hall of Famers share Friday’s bill — Steve Miller, who will soar on “Fly Like an Eagle” and the perpetually catchy “Jet Airliner,” and Joan Jett, who has a “Bad Reputation” but proves “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll.” Opening is Americana perennial Marty Stuart. Saturday’s big name is Brad Paisley, the jocular CMA Awards co-host with a jukebox full of hits including “Whiskey Lullaby” and “Alcohol.” (5 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Lakefront Park, Prior Lake. $45-$125, lakefrontmusicfest.com.)

Roots, Rock & Deep Blues Fest: A cool and laid-back alternative to the season’s pricier music fests, this ninth annual mish-mash of authentic blues acts, twangy pickers and rootsy punks ranges in age and style this year from college-age local buzz bands the Gully Boys, Shackletons and Humbird to 92-year-old piano man Cornbread Harris. Among the out-of-towners booked for its four stages are Texas blues jammers the Peterson Brothers (scheduled both days), who recently toured with Gary Clark Jr., and North Mississippi music heir Kent Burnside (Friday’s finale). And then there are the always-reliable local mainstays such as Erik Koskinen, Eleganza!, Mary Cutrufello, Big George Jackson, Apollo Cobra, Middle Western and Paul Bergen. (7 p.m. Fri. & 3 p.m. Sat., Hook & Ladder Theatre, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $30/two-day, $15-$25/day, thehookmpls.com.)

Nicholas Payton: After tearing it up with his ferocious bands in recent Twin Cities appearances, the often provocative, always adventurous, Grammy-winning New Orleans jazz trumpeter dials it down for two distinctively different sets. The first is a duo with esteemed Twin Cities keyboardist Tommy Barbarella, who’s best known for his years with Prince but also has worked on films with Spike Lee and Robert Altman and arranged music for Minnesota Orchestra pops concerts. Then Payton will sit in with Twin Cities jazz vocalist Sophia Shorai’s quartet. (6 p.m. Saturday with Barbarella, 8 p.m. with Shorai, Crooners, Fridley, $25 each set, croonersmn.com)

Northeast Food Truck Rally: The array of Minnesota rock acts at this fourth annual, brewery-led Meals on Wheels fundraiser is almost as wide and wild as the food offerings, with ’90s power-crunch trio Arcwelder playing one of its annual or so gigs to headline, preceded by Kitten Forever howler Laura Larson’s guitar-heavy band Scrunchies, garage-rock vets the Mighty Mofos, Waveless, Gaelynn Lea and Federales. (3-9 p.m. Sat., Able Seedhouse Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Mpls., all ages, $5 for beer wristband.)

The Struts: This rowdy, slick British rock band falls somewhere between the Darkness and Greta Van Fleet in harking back to metallic ’70s-’80s-era FM radio rock, without the former’s tongue-in-cheek flamboyance and the latter’s sometimes clumsy earnestness. Their second album, “Young & Dangerous,” is more over-produced than a Def Leppard album, but the songs could make for a kicking live show. The Glorious Sons open. (7:30 p.m. Sat. $29.50-$40. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul. 1-800-982-2787. etix.com)

Pop 2000 Tour: Is it too early to be nostalgic for the ’00s? Once-bratty Aaron Carter will remind us that “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq” while Ryan Cabrera reaffirms with “On the Way Down” and O Town (minus Ashley Parker Angel) harmonizes on “All or Nothing.” This tour of former heartthrobs couldn’t find a more apropos host than Lance Bass of ’N Sync. (7:30 p.m. Sun., Minnesota Zoo, $52.50-$65)

Ted Leo: The whimsical and wise veteran New Jersey pop-punk troubadour is returning to town without his Pharmacists for a special gig celebrating the fourth anniversary of Minneapolis most prominent modern distillery. It’s not a typo: The show is free, open to everyone and features one of the Twin Cities’ most gifted singer/songwriters Haley as an opening act. (7 p.m. Sun., Tattersall Distillery, 1620 Central Av. NE., Mpls., free.)

Paul Metsa's Woof-e-Nanny: Sometimes all it takes is a great dog to spark a good benefit gig. The Iron Range folk/blues vet is in his third year hosting a tribute to his late Blackie to benefit Homeward Bound Dog Rescue. Performers will include Sherwin Linton, Baby Grant Johnson, Sonny Earl, Courtney Yasmineh, Martin Devaney, Johnna Morrow, Doug Collins and many more. (1-4 p.m. Sun., Moe's American Grill, Mounds View, $10 suggested donation.)

Hamell on Trial: New York folk-punk troubadour Ed Hamell has garnered strong support over the years from the likes of Ani DiFranco, Aesop Rock and Kimya Dawson, and his recent albums "Choochtown" and "Tackle Box" find him as insightful and irascible as ever as he humorously rages against the machines. (7 p.m. Sun., the Hook & Ladder's Mission Room, $10-$15.)

Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven: In what’s become a regular twofer outing timed to school breaks at the University of Georgia, where’s he now a professor, David Lowery is touring with his influential ’80s neo-twang-rock band of “Take the Skinheads Bowling” notoriety and his more radio-centric ’90s rock band of “Low” and “Teen Angst (What the World Needs Now)” fame. (8 p.m. Sun., Fine Line, $27.)

The Raconteurs: Returning to the Armory for his second show in as many summers, Jack White of White Stripes fame put his other old band back together for their first album in 11 years. Like its two predecessors, the new “Help Us Stranger” LP is as much a showcase for White’s old Detroit buddy Brendan Benson as it is his own prowess at writing sharp, classic pop-rock hooks, but the spirit of camaraderie between the two leaders and the pocket-tight rhythm section of Patrick Keeler and Jack Lawrence. One of the acts on White’s Third Man Records roster, Lillie Mae, opens. (7:30 p.m. Mon., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $55, ticketmaster.com.)

Snail Mail: After garnering a viral indie-rock buzz at age 17 with her whirring single “Thinning” and a cover of a Hole song, Maryland’s Lindsey Jordan and her band have more than lived up to the hype with their aptly named first album for Matador Records, “Lush,” full of fuzzed-out guitar pop that’s equal parts Best Coast and Yo La Tengo. After several well-received Entry gigs, Jordan is making her main-room debut with Cherry Glazerr castaway Sasami opening. (8 p.m. Mon., First Avenue, $20.)

Black Pumas: It’s hard to categorize this Texas group as a soul, funk or rock act, but it’s easy to get into them. Singer Eric Burton was a street busker in Austin when guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada of the Prince-loved Latin funk ensemble Grupo Fantasma took him in and started the band three years ago. Their weekly stint at C-Boys on South Congress became an It Gig, and after a strong South by Southwest buzz they just released their self-titled debut album for ATO Records, full of Motown-meets-Mayfield psychedelic soul and a modern, slightly electronic style that’s part Broken Bones and Janelle Monáe. (8 p.m. Wed., 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., sold out.)

Rodney Crowell: A vital voice in country music in the 1980s and in Americana circles since the ’90s, he’s been getting lots of deserved recognition of late. This year, he won the Poet’s Award from the Academy of Country Music. In August, he will be inducted into the Texas Music Hall of Fame. The timing is perfect because on Aug. 15 he’ll drop “Texas,” a collection of collaborations with fellow Texans Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Billy Gibbons, Lee Ann Womack and Steve Earle plus ringers Vince Gill and Ringo Starr. (7 p.m. Thu.-next Fri., Dakota, Mpls., $50-$60)

Parquet Courts: About time. The wild-eyed New York post-punk band, which recalls many marquee groups from First Ave’s storied past, finally makes its mainroom debut after rolling through town numerous times already behind its almost annual-album releases. Last year’s Danger Mouse-produced “Wide Awake” added some psychedelic haze and funky touches here and there but still rocks mightily. Visionary Welsh rocker Cate Le Bon is not to be missed in the opening slot. (8 p.m. Thu., First Avenue, $25-$28.)