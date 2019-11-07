Trisha Yearwood: After occasionally touring with her hubby Garth Brooks while concentrating on her culinary career (four cookbooks and 12 seasons-plus of the Food Network's Emmy-winning "Trisha's Southern Kitchen"), she has finally recorded her first album of original material in 12 years. "Every Girl" proves that Yearwood, at 55, still has one of the richest and prettiest female voices in Nashville. She surprises with the bluesy barroom boogie "Something Kinda Like It" and the playful "Drink Up" and soothes with the majestic ballad "I'll Carry You Home" and the sentimental "Bible and a .44." (7:30 p.m. Sat., Orpheum Theatre, Mpls., $49.50-$127.50)

Passage: Vocalist supreme Gwen Matthews, guitar star Bobby Schnitzer, bass ace Gordy Johnson, keyboard wiz Gregg Inhofer and drum stalwart Gordy Knudtson (who plays with Steve Miller Band) reunite this soulful '70s Twin Cities rock band. (7 p.m. Fri., Dakota, Mpls., $20-30)

Ra Ra Riot: The title of this Syracuse, N.Y.-reared dance-pop band's latest album, "Superbloom," reflects the bursting, flowery energy in the synth- and violin-laced, harmonious tunes, which they crafted with help from such good-fit collaborators as ex-Vampire Weekender Rostam Batmanglij and Lana Del Rey cohorts Kieron Menzies and Dean Reid. (9 p.m. Fri., Fine Line, Mpls.)

Lettuce: This Boston-based instrumental funk band is made up of seasoned sidemen who've played with the likes of Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears. Their latest album, "Elevate," channels '70s soul grooves and Herbie Hancock-style jazziness. (9 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, Mpls., $28.)

Storyhill: Montana natives John Hermanson and Chris Cunningham launched their tender, harmonious folk duo in 1989 while most of their musician peers were into the grungier flavors of the day — flavors that Hermanson later explored on the side with his other bands Alva Star and the Hopefuls. They're reuniting for a 30th anniversary show in their adopted hometown, to the delight of their still-avid fans. (8 p.m. Sat., Fitzgerald Theater, sold out.)

Che Apalache: North Carolina-reared folk/bluegrass fiddler Joe Troop moved to Buenos Aires in 2010 and wound up forming this truly unique string ensemble down there, equal parts Argentinian and Appalachian in style. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Cedar Cultural Center, all ages, $18-$20.)

Dirty Heads: Summer has been extended into late fall for one night only with the arrival of the feel-good-groovy Southern California ska-pop band, which built up a live following over the past decade touring with kindred spirits 311 and Sublime With Rome and then landed a radio hit last year with the slacker anthem "Vacation." The group just dropped its follow-up album, "Super Moon," recorded in Nashville with twangmaster Dave Cobb but still loaded with the usual sunny hippie rapping and lightly bobbing reggae grooves. (8 p.m. Sun., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., sold out.)

Arlo Guthrie: You can get anything you want at his concerts, but he'll likely serve "City of New Orleans," "Massachusetts" and "Alice's Restaurant." The folk veteran's daughter, Sarah Lee Guthrie, opens. (7 p.m. Sun. the O'Shaughnessy, $35-$75)

Benefit for Lisa Gardner: Run Westy Run guitarist Terry Fisher's life partner has been enduring chemotherapy and is awaiting a bone marrow stem cell transplant, so an all-star cast of their musical pals are lining up for a rocking fundraiser and silent auction, including the other Westies, Dave Pirner, Alan Sparhawk, Adam Levy, Faith Boblett and the John Eller-led Zeppelin tribute Zeppo. (5 p.m. Mon., Hook & Ladder, Mpls., $20, thehookmpls.com)

Kris Kristofferson: The night before he receives the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMA Awards, the songwriting great will offer a well-lived life's worth of stellar songs in Minneapolis. Long thought to be suffering from Alzheimer's, he was finally diagnosed four years ago as a victim of Lyme disease. At 83, Kristofferson will give voice to "Me and Bobby McGee," "For the Good Times" and other classics. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Pantages Theatre, Mpls., $68.50-$78.50)

Angel Olsen: One of the most buzzed-about young songwriters in indie-rock over the past half-decade with the coolly aloof hit "Shut Up, Kiss Me," Olsen has made good on the hype and probably sealed long-term stardom with her fourth album, "All Mirrors." The record adds ornate orchestral arrangements to the 32-year-old St Louis native's dark, dramatic, poetic bedroom-rock sound to great effect, coming across like an unlikely cross between Kate Bush and Patti Smith. She's touring with string players. (8 p.m. Tue., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30, eTix.com.)

Bishop Briggs: The buzzworthy British-born, L.A.-based pop-rock singer wowed a sellout First Avenue crowd with her emotional songs about relationships that rely on choruses repeated over and over. Coming across like an unpoetic Lorde or an un-bubblegum Katy Perry, Briggs has already released four singles from her sophomore album, "Champion," which drops Nov. 8. Miya Folick and Jax Anderson open. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Palace Theatre, St. Paul, $29.50)

Tinsley Ellis and Tommy Castro: It's a double dose of blues guitar from two unstoppable veterans. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers are touring behind their rollicking "Killin' It Live," and Ellis will likely preview his January release, "Ice Cream in Hell." (6:30 & 9 p.m. Tue., Dakota, $25-$40)

Neil Young Birthday Celebration: Duluth area tribute band Tired Eyes, led by Low's Alan Sparhawk and Ol' Yeller/Glenrustles vet Rich Mattson, returns to town for an annual deep dive into the legendary Canadian rock hero's vast catalog. (8 p.m. Tue., Turf Club, $12-$14.)

FKA Twigs: The experimental and highly visual British electro-pop singer, aka Tahliah Barnett, has endured myriad troubles since her attention-grabbing 2014 debut album, including breakups and tabloid flair-ups with two famous actor boyfriends and the removal of some fibroid tumors. She licks her wounds on her long-awaited second album, "Magdalene," a mournful and exploratory record in which she identifies with the woman by Jesus' side. It's heady stuff, but she has the live show and voice to match the ambition. (8 p.m. Thu, Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $40, eTix.com.)

Jimmy Webb: The epic songwriter of "Wichita Lineman," "Up Up and Away" and "MacArthur Park" sits at the piano to share songs and the stories behind them. Will he explain why someone left the cake out in the rain? (7 p.m. Thu., Dakota, $40-$60)