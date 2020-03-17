The Parade of Homes Spring Preview, the biggest marketing event of the year for Twin Cities homebuilders has been suspended, and the upcoming Remodelers Showcase has been put on hold.

The decision was made Tuesday afternoon after staff at Housing First Minnesota, a trade group for homebuilders in the Twin Cities, huddled with top builders.

"The safety and well-being of our hosts, tour-goers, homeowners, and the public is our top priority at the Parade of Homes," according to a prepared statement.

The organization said the remainder of the Parade of Homes, which runs Thursdays through Sundays and started March 7, has been paused through at least April 2. The Remodelers Showcase was scheduled for April 3-5.

The organization said the decision was made out of "respect Minnesota Governor Tim Walz' leadership and decision to further enhance community mitigation to stop people from gathering in large groups and potentially spreading the disease."

The decision comes at a perilous time for the housing industry, which is struggling to balance the interests of home buyers, sellers and builders who rely on open houses and home tours to promote listings. Many brokerages are working with their agents to assuage the concerns of homeowners who are worried about opening their homes to unknown visitors.

Builders are hitting pause on this year's Parade of Homes event until at leastt April 2.

Housing First is encouraging builders and remodelers to offer meetings on an appointment basis for those looking for a new home or remodeler.