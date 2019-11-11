High temperature readings will be giving the cold shoulder to the Twin Cities and the surrounding region today.

There’s a good chance that Monday’s forecast high of 17 degrees — yes, that’s before the windchill is factored in — will set a record for the lowest high the metro area has ever documented for this date, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The lowest high of 18 was set in 1986, and the Weather Service says the outlook from there is a string of days at or below freezing until week’s end.

And given that temperatures were in the mid- to upper teens before daybreak, Twin Citians are cautioned to put aside any thoughts of a daylight warmup Monday.

Consolation? Low temperatures for the next few days should stay out of record territory, bottoming out at 5 above Monday night into Tuesday morning, based on the Weather Service’s latest forecast.

From there, the metro rebounds a bit to about 20 for a high Tuesday, and near freezing on Wednesday and Thursday before topping that magical 32-degree mark on Friday by a few notches.

It was back in January, when frost covered part of the face of University of Minnesota student Daniel Dylla during a morning jog along Mississippi River Parkway.

The best chance of snow, the NWS says, will be Wednesday, but no true accumulation is anticipated.

To the north, however, Lake Mille Lacs could be doing its best imitation of its big brother Lake Superior and see some lake-effect snow Monday before additional light snow Wednesday.