Fresh twist on a classic

Twin Cities Ballet offers its own spin on C.S. Lewis' "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," the beloved children's fantasy first published in 1950. With "Narnia: The Ballet," the dance company remains true to the book's main characters: four children who discover a magical world beyond the back of a fur coat-lined wardrobe. But it also adds new creatures — like the evil "wolficorns," (half wolves, half unicorns) — to serve the White Witch. Other special touches anchor the story in the mid-20th century, including the addition of "land girls" — or women who served in the Women's Land Army during World War II. Majestic lions, curious fauns and loyal beavers also populate the story, told through the language of ballet. (7 p.m. Fri., 2 & 7 p.m. Sat. 2 p.m. Sun., Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville, $22-$38, 952-895-4685, ames-center.com)

SHEILA REGAN