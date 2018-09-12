Black Man Magic Fashion Show, the kickoff to Black Fashion Week Minnesota, features local designers. 7-11 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. $30-$100. tinyurl.com/y89fkz7u.

Fashion tips and fun activities combine during the Find the Remarkable You shopping party at 2 p.m. Sat. at Macy's at the Mall of America, macys.com/social/events.

Fashion Week Minnesota:

A fashion show, Fulbe Couture by Fulbekloset, 7 p.m. Sept. 24, James Ballentine VFW, 2916 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. $10-$30. tinyurl.com/ybada6fa.

HWMR: Leaders of the New Skool, the first Fashion Week Minnesota event held in north Minneapolis, at H. White Men's Room, 1500 44th Av. N., Mpls., 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Free. An outdoor fashion show; the fall Black Excellence collection; pop-up shopping and more. tinyurl.com/ybywgalg.

Local Coterie, local brands, stylists, hair and makeup artists, 6-10:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Warehouse Winery, 6415 Cambridge St., St. Louis Park; pop-up sale before and after the show. $30-$80. tinyurl.com/ydcu7kyo