Black Man Magic Fashion Show, the kickoff to Black Fashion Week Minnesota, features local designers. 7-11 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. $30-$100. tinyurl.com/y89fkz7u.
Fashion tips and fun activities combine during the Find the Remarkable You shopping party at 2 p.m. Sat. at Macy's at the Mall of America, macys.com/social/events.
Fashion Week Minnesota:
A fashion show, Fulbe Couture by Fulbekloset, 7 p.m. Sept. 24, James Ballentine VFW, 2916 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. $10-$30. tinyurl.com/ybada6fa.
HWMR: Leaders of the New Skool, the first Fashion Week Minnesota event held in north Minneapolis, at H. White Men's Room, 1500 44th Av. N., Mpls., 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Free. An outdoor fashion show; the fall Black Excellence collection; pop-up shopping and more. tinyurl.com/ybywgalg.
Local Coterie, local brands, stylists, hair and makeup artists, 6-10:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Warehouse Winery, 6415 Cambridge St., St. Louis Park; pop-up sale before and after the show. $30-$80. tinyurl.com/ydcu7kyo
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.