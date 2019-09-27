PAULINE KNAEBLE WILLIAMS: "Night Shade." 1 p.m. today. Under Pressure Brewery, 8806 7th Av., Golden Valley.
CHRISTOPHER PEXA: "Translated Nation." 1 p.m. Tue. Roseville Library, 2180 Hamline Av. N., Roseville.
ELIZA WHEELER: "Home in the Woods." 6:30 p.m. Tue. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.
KAO KALIA YANG: "A Map Into the World." 7 p.m. Tue. East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.
AIMEE LUCIDO AND SOFIYA PASTERNACK: "Emmy in the Key of Code" and "Anya & the Dragon." 6:30 p.m. Wed. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.
KEVIN HUIZENGA: "The River at Night." 7 p.m. Wed. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Av., Mpls.
PADDY HIRSCH: "Hudson's Kill." 7 p.m. Thu. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.
PAT KITTELSON: "Bixley Baines and the Beehive Fence." 10 a.m. Fri. Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.
FRED SCHMALZ: "Action in the Orchards." 7 p.m. Fri. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul.
JOHN SANDFORD: "Bloody Genius." 7 p.m. Fri. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.
DEEP VALLEY BOOK FESTIVAL: Authors, illustrators, literary organizations and more. 10 a.m. Sat. The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center, 119 S. Front St., Mankato. deepvalleybookfestival.com.
SOUTHERN MINNESOTA BOOK AND ART FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. Sat. Henderson Event Center 514 Main St., Henderson, Minn. southmnbookfest.com.
BRIAN FREEMAN: "The Voice Inside." A Frost Easton book. 10:15 a.m. Sat. Northtown Library, 711 NE. County Road 10, Blaine.
ANIKA FAJARDO: "Magical Realism for Non-Believers." 10:30 a.m. Sat. Chanhassen Library, 7711 Kerber Blvd., Chanhassen.
JON KERR: "Mohamed's Dream." 1 p.m. Sat. Barnes & Noble Calhoun Village, 3216 W. Lake St., Mpls.
HEATHER THOMPSON BUUM: "With Mirth and Laughter." 2 p.m. Sat. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina.
SU HWANG: "Bodega." 3 p.m. Sat. Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls.
LAURA CHILDS: "Mumbo Jumbo Murder." 5 p.m. Sat. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.
BIRCHBARK BOOKS READING SERIES: 10th anniversary. 7 p.m. Sat. Lake of the Isles Lutheran Church, 2020 Lake of the Isles Pkwy., Mpls. birchbarkbooks.com.
POETRY READING: 2 p.m. next Sun. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul.