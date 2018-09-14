ALISON MCGHEE AND AMY MCNAMARA: "What I Leave Behind" and "A Flicker in the Clarity." 5 p.m. today. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

ERIC DREGNI: "The Life Vespa." 6:30 p.m. today. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.

KATHY LONGO: "Flourish Financially." RSVP required on eventbrite.com. 7:30 p.m. Mon. Barnes & Noble, Galleria, 69th St. & France Av. S., Edina.

SHANNON GIBNEY: "Dream Country." 6:30 p.m. Mon. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.

ABDI NOR IFTIN: "Call Me American." 7 p.m. Mon. Foss Lobeck Miles Center, Augsburg University, 2211 Riverside Av., Mpls.

LORI RADER-DAY, JESS LOUREY AND KRISTI BELCAMINO: "Under a Dark Sky," "Mercy's Chase" and "Taste of Vengeance." 7 p.m. Tue. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

KELLY FORSYTHE: "Perennial." 7 p.m. Wed. Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls.

MARISSA THOMAS: "How Not to Succeed in Hollywood." 7 p.m. Wed. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul.

WILLIAM KENT KRUEGER: "Desolation Mountain." 7 p.m. Wed. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

BRIDGES READING SERIES: With Jana Knittel, Mike Finley, Janaya Martin and David Bayliss. 7 p.m. Thu. Blue Harbor Center for the Arts, 559 Humboldt Av., St. Paul.

COURTNEY KERSTEN: "Daughter in Retrograde." 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

MEREDITH LEIGH: "The Music of the Soul Lives On." 7 p.m. Thu. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul.

MICHAEL FEDO: "Don't Quit Your Day Job." 7 p.m. Thu. Eat My Words Bookstore, 214 13th Av. NE., Mpls.

CHARLIE KUNDINGER AND PAT KITTELSON: "Wyatt's Big Day" and "Bixley Baines and the Little Sweaters." 10 a.m. Fri. Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.

CRACKED WALNUT READING: Hosted by Peter Stein. 7 p.m. Fri. Artista Bottega, 937 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

DEREK ANDERSON: "Friends Forever" and "Fun! Fun! Fun!" with Croc and Ally. 10:30 a.m. Sat. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.

JEFFERSON HANSEN: "100 Hybrids." 6 p.m. Sat. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Av. S., Mpls.

JESSICA HOPPER: "Night Moves." 4 p.m. next Sun. Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls.

JOSHUA MATTSON: "A Short Film About Disappointment." 5 p.m. next Sun. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.