POETRY: With Tracy Youngblom and Elizabeth Weir. 7 p.m. today. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

CURT BROWN: “Minnesota 1918.” 4:30 & 7 p.m. Mon. Dakota County Heritage Library, 20085 Heritage Dr., Lakeville; 7:30 p.m. Wed. Wentworth Library, 199 Wentworth Av. E., West St. Paul; 7 p.m. Fri. Northtown Library, 711 NE. County Road 10, Blaine.

LAINI TAYLOR: “Muse of Nightmares.” 6:30 p.m. Mon. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.

MICHAEL BAZZETT: “The Popol Vuh.” 6:30 p.m. Mon. Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls.

MEGAN MCDONALD: “Judy Moody and the Right Royal Tea Party.” 6:30 p.m. Tue. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.

RICK HARSCH: “Voices After Evelyn.” 7 p.m. Tue. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul.

SARAH STONICH: “Laurentian Divide.” 7 p.m. Tue. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.; 10 a.m. Fri. Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.

SUSAN BARTLETT FOOTE: “The Crusade for Forgotten Souls.” Noon Wed. AAW Gallery of Wood Art, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul.

SAYMOUKDA DUANGPHOUXAY VONGSAY: “When Everything Was Everything.” 4 p.m. Wed. Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center, 788 E. 7th St., St. Paul.

ADAM GOPNIK: “At the Strangers’ Gate.” 7 p.m. Wed. Coffman Memorial Union Theater, University of Minnesota, 300 Washington Av. SE., Mpls.

BIRCHBARK BOOKS READING SERIES: With Li Boyd, Michael Dennis Browne, Sandra Sidman Larson and Mike Finley. 7 p.m. Wed. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Mpls.

GARY ELDON PETER: “Oranges.” 7 p.m. Wed. Quatrefoil Library, 1220 E. Lake St., Mpls.

GORDON MARINO: “The Existentialist’s Survival Guide.” 7 p.m. Wed. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

MELISSA SAVAGE: “The Truth About Martians.” 6:30 p.m. Thu. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.

JOHN SANDFORD: “Holy Ghost.” 7 p.m. Thu. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

CARTER MELAND: “Stories for a Lost Child.” Noon Fri. Coeur de Catherine, St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul.

TWIN CITIES BOOK FESTIVAL: Authors, storytellers, publishers, booksellers, children’s activities, book fair and book displays. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. Eco Experience/Progress Center, Minnesota State Fairgrounds, Falcon Heights.

RICK OLLERMAN: “Blood Work.” Noon Sat. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

MYSTERY WRITERS OF AMERICA READING: With Kristi Belcamino, David Housewright, Jeffrey B. Burton, Priscilla Paton, Mindy Mejia. 6 p.m. Sat. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

JACK ZIPES: “Fearless Ivan and His Faithful Horse Double-Hump” and “The Book of One Hundred Riddles of the Fairy Bellaria.” 7 p.m. next Sun. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.