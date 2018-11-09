LITERATURE LOVERS: Christina Dalcher, Leif Enger, Alyson Hagy, Kristina McMorris. 2 p.m. today. $11; tickets at 651-430-3385. Community Thread, 2300 Orleans St. W., Stillwater.

THOMAS R. SMITH: Poetry. 3 p.m. today. $10 donation suggested. Quinn Violins, 1081 21st Av. SE., Mpls.

ELLEN LANSKY AND WILLIAM REICHARD: "Suburban Heathens" and "The Night Horse." 7 p.m. Mon. Quatrefoil Library, 1220 E. Lake St., Mpls.

MOVING WORDS: WRITERS ACROSS MINNESOTA: Linda LeGarde Grover, Gary Kaunonen, Will Weaver, Margi Preus. 7 p.m. Mon. Shoreview Library, 4570 N. Victoria St., Shoreview; noon Tue. O'Shaughnessy-Frey Library Center, University of St. Thomas, 2115 Summit Av., St. Paul.

POETRY READING: Donte Collins, Margaret Hasse and Naomi Cohn. 6:30 p.m. Tue. Rondo Community Library, 461 N. Dale St., St. Paul.

DAVID GRANN: Club Book: "The White Darkness." 7 p.m. Tue. Southdale Library, 7001 York Av. S., Edina.

JIM BOHEN: "I Travel in Rusting Burned Out Sedans." 7 p.m. Tue. Merriam Park Library, 1831 Marshall Av., St. Paul.

JON MEACHAM: "The Soul of America." 6 p.m. Wed. Northrop, University of Minnesota, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls.

SHANNON MESSENGER: "Flashback." 6:30 p.m. Wed. $5-$19.99. SteppingStone Theatre, 55 N. Victoria St., St. Paul.

ALEXANDER MCCALL SMITH: "The Colors of All the Cattle." Talking Volumes. 7 p.m. Wed. Sold out. Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul.

DEBORAH BLUM: "The Poison Squad." 7 p.m. Wed. Galaxie Library, 14955 Galaxie Av., Apple Valley.

FREYA MANFRED: "Loon in Late November Water." 7 p.m. Wed. Lake of the Isles Lutheran Church, 2020 Lake of the Isles Pkwy., Mpls.

JULIE CARR: "Real Life: An Installation." 7 p.m. Wed. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 NE. Van Buren St., Mpls.

JULIE SCHUMACHER: "The Shakespeare Requirement." 3:30 p.m. Thu. Crosby Seminar Room, 240 Northrop, University of Minnesota, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls.

KRISTAL LEEBRICK: "Thank You for Shopping." 6 p.m. Thu. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Mpls. LORETTA ELLSWORTH: "Stars Over Clear Lake." 6:30 p.m. Thu. Robert Trail Library, 14395 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.

BRIDGES READING SERIES: Paige Riehl and Jim Bohen. 7 p.m. Thu. Blue Harbor Center for the Arts, 559 Humboldt Av., St. Paul.

DAVID TODD LAWRENCE: "When They Blew the Levee." 7 p.m. Thu. East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

POETRY: Readings, writing workshops and the opening of Liberation Library. 4 p.m. Fri. Family Tree Clinic, 1619 Dayton Av., St. Paul.

KATHARINE JOHNSON AND ALICIA SCHWAB: "The Mukluk Ball." 10:30 a.m. Sat. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.

KAREN MELVIN AND MELINDA NELSON: "Boathouses of Lake Minnetonka." 11 a.m. Sat. Ridgedale Library, 12601 Ridgedale Dr., Minnetonka.

MARY CASANOVA: "Hush Hush, Forest." 11 a.m. Sat. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., St. Paul.

AVA BLACK, TOM COMBS AND JAMES TUCKER: "The Bug Jar," "Wrongful Death" and "The Holdouts." Noon Sat. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

LARRY MILLETT: "Metropolitan Dreams." 2 p.m. Sat. Minneapolis Central Library, Mpls.

THOMAS PEACOCK: "Beginnings." 3 p.m. next Sun. Birchbark Books, 2115 W. 21st. St., Mpls.