NICKOLAS BUTLER: "Little Faith." 2 p.m. today. Scout & Morgan Books, 114 N. Buchanan St., Cambridge, Minn.

UPON WAKING: Poetry reading by contributors to the anthology. 2 p.m. today. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Av. S., Mpls.

UNDER PURPLE SKIES: Reading from the anthology. 6 p.m. today. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.; 7 p.m. Wed. Content Bookstore, 314 Division St. S., Northfield.

REBECCA BENDER: "Still." 7 p.m. Mon. Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 S. Cedar Lake Road, St. Louis Park; 7 p.m. Thu. Historic Fort Snelling, 200 Tower Av., St. Paul.

RYAN CHAPMAN: "Riots I Have Known." 7 p.m. Mon. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

MATT GOLDMAN: "The Shallows." A Nils Shapiro novel. 7 p.m. Tue. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

PRESTON COOK: "American Eagle." 7 p.m. Wed. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

ANIKA FAJARDO: "Magical Realism for Non-Believers." 10:30 a.m. Sat. Scout & Morgan Books, 114 N. Buchanan St., Cambridge, Minn.

KIERSTEN HALL: "The Lies We Live." 11 a.m. Sat. Chapter 2 Books, 226 Locust St., Hudson, Wis.