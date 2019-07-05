TRACY NELSON MAURER: "Samuel Morse, That's Who!" 6:30 p.m. Tue. Red Balloon, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.

LESLEY-ANN BROWN: "Decolonial Daughter." 7 p.m. Wed. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., St. Paul.

RANDYMARY DEROSIER: "The Dark Side of Key West." 10 a.m. Fri. Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.

BRUCE ARIO: "Everyone Is a Star." 1 p.m. Sat. Barnes & Noble, Calhoun Village, 3216 W. Lake St., Mpls.

JAMES BLASE: "Keep it for Your Children: Theodore Roosevelt's 1903 Western Trip." 2:30 p.m. next Sun. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul.