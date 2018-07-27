PAUL KOTZ: “Something Happened Today.” 2 p.m. today. Barnes & Noble, Har Mar Mall, 2100 N. Snelling Av., Roseville.

VICTORIA HOUSTON: “Dead Firefly.” 7 p.m. Mon. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

MARK ANDERSEN AND RALPH HEIBUTZKI: “We Are the Clash.” 7 p.m. Wed. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.

TIM JOLLYMORE: “Observation Hill.” 7 p.m. Thu. Once Upon a Crime, Mpls.

MIDSTREAM READING SERIES: Michael Dennis Browne, Margaret Hasse, Danny Klecko and Sharon Chmielarz. 7:30 p.m. Thu. Blue Moon Coffee Cafe, 3822 E. Lake St, Mpls.

JOHN AND JOE GINDELE: “Yorkville Twins.” 11 a.m. Sat. Rogers Library, 21300 John Milless Dr., Rogers.

TRIBUTARY READING SERIES: Rebecca Paradis, Loren Niemi and Mary Moore Easter. 1 p.m. Sat. Selam Coffee, 3860 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.