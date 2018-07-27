PAUL KOTZ: “Something Happened Today.” 2 p.m. today. Barnes & Noble, Har Mar Mall, 2100 N. Snelling Av., Roseville.
VICTORIA HOUSTON: “Dead Firefly.” 7 p.m. Mon. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.
MARK ANDERSEN AND RALPH HEIBUTZKI: “We Are the Clash.” 7 p.m. Wed. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.
TIM JOLLYMORE: “Observation Hill.” 7 p.m. Thu. Once Upon a Crime, Mpls.
MIDSTREAM READING SERIES: Michael Dennis Browne, Margaret Hasse, Danny Klecko and Sharon Chmielarz. 7:30 p.m. Thu. Blue Moon Coffee Cafe, 3822 E. Lake St, Mpls.
JOHN AND JOE GINDELE: “Yorkville Twins.” 11 a.m. Sat. Rogers Library, 21300 John Milless Dr., Rogers.
TRIBUTARY READING SERIES: Rebecca Paradis, Loren Niemi and Mary Moore Easter. 1 p.m. Sat. Selam Coffee, 3860 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.