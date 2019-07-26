JULIE LINDAHL: "The Pendulum." 6:30 p.m. Tue. Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; 6:30 p.m. Wed. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls.

QUEER VOICES READING: 7 p.m. Thu. East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

ROB JUNG: "The Reaper." 7 p.m. Thu. Next Chapter Books, 38 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul.

SHALINI SHANKAR: "Beeline." 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

ANIKA FAJARDO: "Magical Realism for Non-Believers." 10 a.m. Fri. Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.