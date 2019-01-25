DANI SHAPIRO: "Inheritance." 7 p.m. Mon. $35; for tickets go to modernwell.co. ModernWell, 2909 S. Wayzata Blvd., Mpls.
PETER SAGAL: "The Incomplete Book of Running." 7 p.m. Mon. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
DAVE EGGERS: "The Monk of Mokha" in conversation with Mokhtar Alkhanshali. 7 p.m. Wed. $26. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls.
MICHAEL BRODKORB AND ALLISON MANN: "The Girls Are Gone." 7 p.m. Wed. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul; 1 p.m. Sat. Barnes & Noble, 3216 W. Lake St., Mpls.
RABEAH GHAFFARI: "To Keep the Sun Alive." 7 p.m. Wed. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
WANG PING: "Life of Miracles Along the Yangtze and Mississippi." 7 p.m. Wed. Hamline Midway Library, 1558 W. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul.
BRIAN FREEMAN: "The Crooked Street." Noon Sat. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.
H.M. BOUWMAN: "A Tear in the Ocean." 3 p.m. Sat. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.