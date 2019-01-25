DANI SHAPIRO: "Inheritance." 7 p.m. Mon. $35; for tickets go to modernwell.co. ModernWell, 2909 S. Wayzata Blvd., Mpls.

PETER SAGAL: "The Incomplete Book of Running." 7 p.m. Mon. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

DAVE EGGERS: "The Monk of Mokha" in conversation with Mokhtar Alkhanshali. 7 p.m. Wed. $26. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls.

MICHAEL BRODKORB AND ALLISON MANN: "The Girls Are Gone." 7 p.m. Wed. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul; 1 p.m. Sat. Barnes & Noble, 3216 W. Lake St., Mpls.

RABEAH GHAFFARI: "To Keep the Sun Alive." 7 p.m. Wed. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

WANG PING: "Life of Miracles Along the Yangtze and Mississippi." 7 p.m. Wed. Hamline Midway Library, 1558 W. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul.

BRIAN FREEMAN: "The Crooked Street." Noon Sat. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

H.M. BOUWMAN: "A Tear in the Ocean." 3 p.m. Sat. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.