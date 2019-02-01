JOANNA HATHAWAY: "Dark of the West." 6:30 p.m. Tue. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.

BLYTHE BAIRD: "If My Body Could Speak." 7 p.m. Tue. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul.

DAISY JOHNSON: "Everything Under." 7 p.m. Tue. Black Dog Coffee and Wine Bar, 308 E. Prince St., St. Paul.

PATRICK BORZI: "Minnesota Made Me." 4 p.m. Wed. University of Minnesota Bookstore, Coffman Union, 300 Washington Av. SE., Mpls.

GARY ELDON PETER: "Oranges." 7 p.m. Wed. Hamline Midway Library, 1558 W. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul.

SANDY ALLEN: "A Kind of Mirraculas Paradise." 7 p.m. Thu. SubText, 6 W. 5th St., St. Paul.

SEQUOIA NAGAMATSU AND JORDAN DEVERAUX: "Where We Go When All We Were Is Gone" and "Blue Earth Review." 7:30 p.m. Thu. Minnesota State University, 228 Wiecking Center, Mankato.

TARA CONKLIN: "The Last Romantics." 7 p.m. Fri.Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina.

BANFILL-LOCKE READING SERIES: With George J. Farrah and Heidi A. Howell. 7:30 p.m. Fri. Banfill-Locke Center, 6666 East River Road, Fridley.

MIKE WOHNOUTKA: "Croc & Turtle." 10:30 a.m. Sat. Red Balloon, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.

MARLEY KAUL AND TAIJU GERI WILIMEK: "We Sit." 7 p.m. Sat. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul.

NORM MITCHELL: "The Hidden One." 2 p.m. next Sun. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul.