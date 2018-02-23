DORE KIESSELBACH: “Albatross.” 2 p.m. today. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul.

KAO KALIA YANG: “The Song Poet.” 6:30 p.m. Mon. St. Anthony Library, 2941 Pentagon Dr. NE., St. Anthony.

KYNDRA HOLLEY: “Craveable Keto” and “Keto Happy Hour.” 7 p.m. Mon. Barnes & Noble, Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina.

PETER GEYE: “Safe From the Sea.” 7 p.m. Mon. Rum River Library, Anoka.

PATRICK NATHAN AND KAETHE SCHWEHN: “Some Hell” and “The Rending and the Nest.” 7 p.m. Tue. Black Dog Cafe, 308 E. Prince St., St. Paul.

PATRICK MADER: “Minnesota Gold.” 6:30 p.m. Wed. Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St., Wayzata.

ELENA DOUGLAS: “Shadow of Athena.” 7 p.m. Wed. Barnes & Noble, Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina.

IRIC NATHANSON: “Don Fraser: Minnesota’s Quiet Crusader.” 7 p.m. Wed. Common Good Books, St. Paul.

KAETHE SCHWEHN: “The Rending and the Nest.” 7 p.m. Wed. Hamline-Midway Library, 1558 W. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul.

KAYLA SEVERSON: “Nature’s First Gem Is Green.” 7 p.m. Wed. Savage Public Library, 13090 Alabama Av. S., Savage.

CAROLYN PORTER: “Marcel’s Letters.” 6:30 p.m. Thu. Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan.

WILLIAM KENT KRUEGER: “Sulfur Springs.” 6:30 p.m. Thu. Chanhassen Library, 7711 Kerber Blvd., Chanhassen.

JOSEPH CASSARA: “The House of Impossible Beauties.” 7 p.m. Thu. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul.

NANCY HEDIN: “Bend.” 11 a.m. Sat. Common Good Books, St. Paul.

ATHENA KILDEGAARD: “Course.” 7 p.m. Sat. Studio Z, 275 E. 4th St., St. Paul.

 