MARYSE MEIJER: "Rag." 7 p.m. Tue. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., St. Paul.

LEONARD S. MARCUS: "The ABC of It." 6 p.m. Wed. Elmer L. Andersen Library, University of Minnesota, 222 21st Av. S., Mpls.

KAREN BABINE: "All the Wild Hungers." 7 p.m. Wed. Hamline-Midway ­Library, 1558 W. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul.

RAYMOND STROM: "Northern Lights." 7 p.m. Wed. Subtext, 6 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

KATE QUINN: "The Huntress." 7 p.m. Thu. Barnes & Noble, Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina.

WILLIAM D. GREEN: "The Children of Lincoln." 7 p.m. Thu. Roseville Library, 2180 N. Hamline Av., Roseville.

MICHAEL BRODKORB AND ALLISON MANN: "The Girls Are Gone." 11 a.m. Sat. Scout & Morgan Books, Cambridge, Minn.

FITZFIRST: A discussion of F. Scott Fitzgerald's work with Mary Jane LaVigne. 3 p.m. next Sun. Merriam Park Library, 1831 Marshall Av., St. Paul. ­fitzgeraldinsaintpaul.org /events-activities.

MARK CONWAY: "Rivers of the Driftless Region." 5 p.m. next Sun. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.