POETRY READING WITH BLUE LIGHT PRESS: 5 p.m. today. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
STEVE HAMILTON: "Dead Man Running." 7 p.m. Mon. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.
KARIN SLAUGHTER: "Pieces of Her." 6:30 p.m. Tue. Stafford Library, 8595 Central Park Pl., Woodbury.
JAMES MURRAY: "Awakened." 5 p.m. Thu. $26.90. Amsterdam Bar, 6 W. 6th St., St. Paul.
CECILIA KOCHAR FARR: "The Ulysses Delusion." 7 p.m. Thu. SubText Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul.
WILLIAM KENT KRUEGER: "Desolation Mountain." 7 p.m. Thu. Excelsior Bay Books, 36 Water St., Excelsior.
KELLY BARNHILL: "The Girl Who Drank the Moon." 10 a.m. Fri. Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.
TRIBUTARY READING SERIES: With Erica Christ, Heide Arneson and Tom Cassidy. 1 p.m. Sat. Selam Coffee, 3860 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.
