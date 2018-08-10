SAM STEPHENSON: "Gene Smith's Sink." 7 p.m. Tue. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

BRIDGES READING SERIES: With Brenda Bell Brown, Debra Stone and Claire Wahmanholm. 7 p.m. Thu. Blue Harbor Center for the Arts, 559 Humboldt Av., St. Paul.

KEVIN CAROLLO: Reads poems by Elizabeth Gregory. 7 p.m. Thu. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Av. S., Mpls.

KIMBERLY J. BROWN: "The I-35W Bridge Collapse." 7 p.m. Thu. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., St. Paul.

P. SCOTT CUNNINGHAM: "Ya Te Veo." 7 p.m. Thu. Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls.

PAUL LUBENKOV: "Tap Dancing on the Razor's Edge." 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

LISA SCHROEDER: "Untamed Mushrooms." 10 a.m. Fri. Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.

CARYN RIVADENEIRA: "Mine!" 10:30 a.m. Sat. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.

JOHNNA HOLMGREN: "Tales From a Forager's Kitchen." 10:30 a.m. Sat. Mill City Farmers Market, 2nd St. and Chicago Av. S., Mpls.

PRISCILLA PATON: "Where Privacy Dies." Noon Sat. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.