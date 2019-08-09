LOUIE KEMP: "Dylan & Me." 3 p.m. Sun. Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Av. S., Mpls.; 7 p.m. Mon. Iron Ranger, 1085 Grand Av., St. Paul; 7 p.m. Tue. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul; 7 p.m. Wed. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
POETRY READING: With Matthew Murrey, Sonia Greenfield and Athena Kildegaard. 7 p.m. Wed. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul.
BELINDA JENSEN: "Bel the Weather Girl." 6 p.m. Thu. Winding Trail Books, 2230 Carter Av., St. Paul.
GALIT GOTTLIEB: "Battered: A Whipped and Sipped Mystery." 7 p.m. Thu. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.
TIM JOLLYMORE: "People You've Been Before." 10 a.m. Fri. Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.
MICHAEL A. BLACK AND SHAUNA WASHINGTON: "Sleeping Dragons." Noon Sat. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.
BILLY JENSEN: "Chase Darkness With Me." 5 p.m. next Sun. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.