Dame-Jasmine Hughes, right, in “Is God Is” at Soho Rep in New York. (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Twin Cities actor Dame-Jasmine Hughes won an Obie Award, which recognizes excellence in off-Broadway theater.

The 63rd annual Obies were handed out Monday evening in New York.

"I feel excited," Hughes said Tuesday. "I flew into New York for the event and was really shocked and excited to win."

Honored for her portrayal of a vengeful sister in Aleshea Harris’ new play “Is God Is,” Hughes added the Obie to the Ivey Award she won in 2016 for her fierce performance in Dominique Morisseau's "Sunset Baby" at Penumbra Theatre. Hughes also has starred in shows at Mixed Blood, Pillsbury House and Park Square, among others.

Her co-star, Alfie Fuller, also won an Obie. They played twin sisters in Harris’ genre-bending one-act about siblings who seek revenge for horrible things that have befallen them.

The play, which premiered in February at Soho Rep and was extended multiple times, also won the 2016 Relentless Award, established in honor of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.