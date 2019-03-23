KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says a twin bombing at a public ceremony attended by local officials in the southern Helmand province has killed three people and wounded a dozen others.
Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, says Saturday's bombings targeted a celebration of Farmer's Day in a sports stadium in the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah. He did not say whether any officials were among those killed or wounded.
No one immediately claimed the attack, but the Taliban control much of the province and frequently target government officials and the security forces.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Timeline: Key events since Thailand's last general election
Thailand will hold its first general election Sunday since the military ousted the elected government in a coup nearly five years ago.
World
Family of slain boy visits Christchurch mosque as it reopens
A Jordanian prince and the family of a slain 3-year-old boy and were among those who visited a New Zealand mosque Saturday when it reopened for the first time since a terrorist killed dozens of people there.
World
Twin bombing at Afghan ceremony kills 3, wounds a dozen
An Afghan official says a twin bombing at a public ceremony attended by local officials in the southern Helmand province has killed three people and wounded a dozen others.
World
UK prime minister may not seek vote on Brexit deal this week
British Prime Minister Theresa May has told lawmakers she may not seek passage of her Brexit withdrawal plan in Parliament next week.
World
US-backed Syrian force declares victory over Islamic State
U.S.-backed forces in Syria announced Saturday they have liberated the last area held by the Islamic State in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz, declaring victory over the extremist group and the end of its self-declared Islamic caliphate.