DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan — Police in Pakistan say gunmen opened fire on a police post and then bombed the entrance to a hospital as the wounded were being brought in, killing a total of six policemen and wounding another 10 people.
Salim Khan, a senior police officer in Dera Ismail Khan, says gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on police in a residential area, killing two, and then targeted the entrance to the hospital, killing another four. The Pakistani Taliban claimed the attack.
It was not immediately clear whether the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber or a bomb planted on a motorcycle.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Iran says its seizure of British ship a 'reciprocal' move
Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker was a response to Britain's role in impounding an Iranian supertanker first, senior officials said Saturday, as newly released video of the incident showed Iranian commandos in black ski masks and fatigues rappelling from a helicopter onto the vessel in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
World
Twin attacks in Pakistan kill 6 police
Police in Pakistan say gunmen opened fire on a police post and then bombed the entrance to a hospital as the wounded were being brought in, killing a total of six policemen and wounding another 10 people.
World
Japan votes for upper house; Abe's party seen as favorite
Japanese were voting Sunday in an election for the upper house of parliament, where Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc is expected to keep the majority.
World
Ukrainian president's party seeks majority in new parliament
Ukrainians are voting in a snap parliamentary election in which the party of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to take the largest share of votes.
World
US concerned over China's 'interference' in South China Sea
The United States said it's concerned by reports of China's interference with oil and gas activities in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, where Vietnam accuses Beijing of violating its sovereignty.