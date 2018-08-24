Move over, Sheldon Cooper. It’s Cannan Huey-You’s turn at being kid genius.

In fact, he’ll be on TV, too, though not on the “Big Bang Theory.” He’ll be on “MythBusters Jr.” — on the Science Channel.

The 12-year-old Texas Christian University sophomore is double majoring in physics and astronomy/engineering with plans to be an astronaut. (Yes, he’s 12).

This summer, he joined “MythBusters Jr.” — a 10-episode series that gives six of the nation’s most talented kids a chance to show off their STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) skills, alongside the show’s host, Adam Savage, who co-hosted the show, “MythBusters.”

“I’ve been watching ‘MythBusters’ since I was 4 years old, so just being a part of this is really exciting,” Cannan said in a statement, when asked why he decided to try out for the show.

“Meeting Adam Savage was also really cool, but quite weird, because you have to remember that you know about him, but he doesn’t know about you.”

Cannan is no stranger to making headlines. He has been in the spotlight, both as a young college student attending TCU, and for being the younger brother of another TCU science prodigy, Carson, a 15-year-old graduate student doing research in quantum theory; Carson is working as an unpaid intern on the show.

C. Magnus L. Rittby, senior associate dean for administration and graduate programs at TCU’s College of Science and Engineering, said the opportunity to try out for the show emerged last summer as the brothers were making news.

Rittby, who is Cannan’s mentor and academic adviser, said being part of this show is a great opportunity.

“Each day is an adventure, with new myths and exciting things to do,” Rittby said, adding that it is similar to being at a science camp except there is a camera rolling all the time.

Cannan told the Star-Telegram in a direct message that he wanted to have “more experience in building stuff, because most of my experience has been academic.”

He added: “I also thought that, generally, ‘Myth’-busting would be very fun, seeing how it’s just big science projects in each episode.”

Cannan said that, before “MythBusters Jr.,” he had never used power tools, and his experience with building was limited to Legos. Being on the show, which is filmed north of San Francisco, has taught Cannan to be more comfortable in front of a camera.

“I’ve learned to use all kinds of new skills,” he wrote, “which I think will be really helpful in my future as an engineer, scientist or astronaut!”