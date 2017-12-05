President Donald Trump’s tweets are more consequential than your average bear’s — they might, on a given morning, tick off a U.S. ally, say, or raise the possibility of a nuclear attack, but they aren’t all that — according to Twitter, which released its compilation of 2017’s top tweets and trends.

The tweeter-in-chief’s 140-character missives weren’t among the top 10 most shared or liked, according to the list. But his predecessor’s were: Former President Barack Obama had three of the top 10 most retweeted and two of the 10 most “liked.”

Obama’s tweet quoting Nelson Mandela following the white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in August was the year’s most liked and second most shared tweet.

Perhaps illustrating the tragedy-comedy scale of the year, the ex-president’s message of tolerance came in second only to “chicken nugget guy” Carter Wilkerson, who begged for retweets so that he could get a year’s worth of free nuggets from Wendy’s. He fell short of the 18-million retweet bar set by the fast-food chain, but Wendy’s gave Wilkerson the nuggets anyway for the effort.

It’s not like Trump went unnoticed on the social-media platform. He topped the list of most-talked-about elected leaders and U.S. politicians.

And Trump was the subject of the seventh most-shared tweet, a post by Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James knocking Trump for rescinding Stephen Curry’s invitation to the White House in honor of the Golden State Warrior’s NBA championship. (James referred to him as “U bum.”)

Curry, and others on the team, said that he didn’t want to visit Trump in the White House.