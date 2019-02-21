The divide between the current Gophers coaching regime and the previous one has played out at a low simmer for the past two years since P.J. Fleck took over for Tracy Claeys (and by extension Jerry Kill).

But it boiled over this week when Kill went scorched earth on Fleck during a radio interview — calling him out for being "about himself" and changing a lot from the days when Fleck worked under Kill at Northern Illinois.

Missing from the opening round of stories about Kill's words was any kind of reaction from Fleck (though attempts had been made to reach him). But his wife, Heather, tweeted Wednesday morning what sure reads like a subtle rebuttal. And P.J. Fleck retweeted it.

It's a long poster-style affirmation that starts with "people are often unreasonable and self-centered" and ends with "it was never between you and them anyway."

Just a coincidence, right?

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.