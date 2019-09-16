Morning

6 a.m.

The Real Rachel Lindsay, Wale. (WFTC, Ch. 29)

9 a.m.

Live With Kelly and Ryan Michelle Dockery discusses the "Downton Abbey" movie. (KSTP, Ch. 5)

afternoon

1 p.m.

Rachael Ray Jonathan and Drew Scott of "Property Brothers." (KARE, Ch. 11)

The Real Rachel Lindsay, Wale. (KMSP, Ch. 9)

4 p.m.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Simon Cowell, the first winner of "American Ninja Warrior" in four years visits. (WCCO, Ch. 4)

late night

11:37 p.m.

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Goodman, Michael C. Hall, musical guest Midland. (KARE, Ch. 11)

The Late Late Show With James Corden Angela Bassett, Jim Gaffigan. (WCCO, Ch. 4)