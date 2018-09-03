Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan YouTube personality Rosanna Pansino, actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, actor Penn Badgley. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
10 a.m.
The View Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nicki Minaj. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Late night
10:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Actor and director John Krasinski from "Jack Ryan," Yvonne Orji from "Insecure." (WCCO, Ch. 4)
11:37 p.m.
Late Night With Seth Meyers Anchor Chris Cuomo, comic Jerrod Carmichael, musical guest Ruston Kelly. (KARE, Ch. 11)
TV & Media
Father of missing Wisconsin man seeks clues on social media
A Wisconsin man is working with a lawyer to try to access the social media accounts of his missing son, a teacher in Hong Kong who disappeared in June while vacationing in Slovenia.
