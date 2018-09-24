Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Comic actor Ricky Gervais. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
2 p.m.
The Steve Wilkos Show A woman believes that her son's ex-girlfriend set him up to be killed. (WUCW, Ch. 23)
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show "Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Late Night
10 p.m.
Conan Norm Macdonald, Judy Greer, Nick Nemeroff. (TBS)
10:35 p.m.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actress Taraji P. Henson; musical guest BTS performs. (KARE, Ch. 11)
11:37 p.m.
Late Night With Seth Meyers Actor Ted Danson, musical guest Interpol; Ben Sesar sits in with the 8G Band. (KARE, Ch. 11)
