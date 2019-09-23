Morning

6 a.m.

The Real Amanda Seales, Terrence Howard of "Empire." (WFTC, Ch. 29; also 1 p.m. KMSP, Ch. 9)

9 a.m.

Live With Kelly and Ryan Forest Whitaker, Allison Tolman. (KSTP, Ch. 5)

Afternoon

1 p.m.

Rachael Ray Cote De Pablo of "NCIS," Cobb salad. (KARE, Ch. 11)

3 p.m.

The Dr. Oz Show Two women who survived serial killer Ted Bundy. (KMSP, Ch. 9)

Dr. Phil Celebrating 3,000th episode. (­WCCO, Ch. 4)

4 p.m.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Demi Moore, Lenny Kravitz, Of Monsters and Men. (­WCCO, Ch. 4)

Maury Four teens with millions of followers on social media. (WUCW, Ch. 23)

Late night

10 p.m.

Conan Anna Faris, stand-up Gavin Matts. (TBS)