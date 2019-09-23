Morning
6 a.m.
The Real Amanda Seales, Terrence Howard of "Empire." (WFTC, Ch. 29; also 1 p.m. KMSP, Ch. 9)
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Forest Whitaker, Allison Tolman. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
1 p.m.
Rachael Ray Cote De Pablo of "NCIS," Cobb salad. (KARE, Ch. 11)
3 p.m.
The Dr. Oz Show Two women who survived serial killer Ted Bundy. (KMSP, Ch. 9)
Dr. Phil Celebrating 3,000th episode. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Demi Moore, Lenny Kravitz, Of Monsters and Men. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Maury Four teens with millions of followers on social media. (WUCW, Ch. 23)
Late night
10 p.m.
Conan Anna Faris, stand-up Gavin Matts. (TBS)
