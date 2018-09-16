Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Michael Weatherly of the CBS series "Bull." (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Issa Rae from "Insecure," Cate Blanchett. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Late night
10:35 p.m.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actress Reese Witherspoon; musical guest Lenny Kravitz performs. (KARE, Ch. 11)
11:37 p.m.
Late Night With Seth Meyers Actress Julianne Moore, singer Sturgill Simpson, novelist Khaled Hosseini. (KARE, Ch. 11)
