Morning

9 a.m.

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jada Pinkett Smith, Misty Copeland, Crafty Lumberjacks. (KSTP, Ch. 5)

Afternoon

2 p.m.

The Steve Wilkos Show A woman believes her child's father molested their 2-year-old son. (WUCW, Ch. 23)

3 p.m.

Jerry Springer Taylor wants to move things in her relationship with Charlie to the next level. (WUCW, Ch. 23)

4 p.m.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Silverman of "I Love You, America" and "Ralph Breaks the Internet." (­WCCO, Ch. 4)

Maury A man denies his girlfriend's child; a man's cousin may help him cheat. (WUCW, Ch. 23)