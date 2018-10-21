Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jada Pinkett Smith, Misty Copeland, Crafty Lumberjacks. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
2 p.m.
The Steve Wilkos Show A woman believes her child's father molested their 2-year-old son. (WUCW, Ch. 23)
3 p.m.
Jerry Springer Taylor wants to move things in her relationship with Charlie to the next level. (WUCW, Ch. 23)
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Silverman of "I Love You, America" and "Ralph Breaks the Internet." (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Maury A man denies his girlfriend's child; a man's cousin may help him cheat. (WUCW, Ch. 23)
